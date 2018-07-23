Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Hang Lung Properties Limited    0101   HK0101000591

HANG LUNG PROPERTIES LIMITED (0101)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Hang Lung Properties : Youngsters Graduate from Hang Lung Young Architects Program Inheriting the City’s Architectural Legacy Read More

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/23/2018 | 03:48am CEST
(Hong Kong, July 21, 2018) After 620 hours of learning and exploration over nine months, over 320 students from 29 secondary schools have completed the Hang Lung Young Architects Program (HLYAP) and taken a step towards their dream of becoming more deeply immersed in the world of architecture.

Today, Hang Lung Properties held a graduation ceremony for the Program participants at the Asia Society Hong Kong Center, where the Program Advisers, numbering prominent architects and seasoned scholars, and Hang Lung's top management together witnessed the birth of a new generation of young architects. The winners of the architectural tour design competition held in the last phase of the Program were also announced.

Launched by Hang Lung Properties, the HLYAP aims to inspire students to recognize the relationship between architecture and the community and better understand the cultural characteristics and historical significance of local buildings through a series of interactive lectures, workshops, photo contest, and guided tours, which took place over the course of an academic year.

Mr. Weber Lo, Chief Executive Officer of Hang Lung Properties, grew up in Wah Fu Estate, studied on Hong Kong Island during his secondary and university years, and has witnessed the transformation of the architectural landscape of Hong Kong over the years. At the graduation ceremony today, he expressed his heartfelt thanks to all Program Advisers, Program Mentors and participating students for inheriting the city's architectural legacy together. He said, 'As a major property developer in Hong Kong, Hang Lung is very pleased to leverage on our connections and the professional knowledge of our colleagues in establishing a platform for the inheritance of Hong Kong's architecture. We hope this Program will ignite the architectural interests of young people, expand their horizons, and encourage students to appreciate the characteristics and historical stories behind the buildings in Hong Kong.'

Over the past nine months, participating students were involved in a series of activities related to architecture and have personally designed architectural guided tour routes with their freshly-acquired knowledge and skills. A total of 54 groups of students assumed the role of tour guides and led the panel of judges along routes of their own design. The judges scored the tours based on architectural knowledge, creativity, expression, among other factors, and selected three winning teams - Champion: Ying Wa Girls' School; First Runner-up: Po On Commercial Association Wong Siu Ching Secondary School; Second Runner-up: YPICA Lee Lim Ming College. The three winning teams will receive scholarships and take part in architectural tours in Japan, Singapore, and Shanghai, organized by the HLYAP this summer. For further details about the winning teams, please refer to the appendix.

The Champion guided tour was curated by the team from Ying Wa Girls' School and titled 'Building for the People'. By visiting a number of old buildings and specialty shops located along Hollywood Road, the team hoped to reflect an understanding of how architecture manifested the daily lives and aspirations of the people in that period, and to recognize the strong connection between architecture and the community.

Chow Wai Yin, a Form 5 student at Ying Wa Girls' School, has been an aspiring architect from a young age. She shared that the Program allowed her to explore her interest and career aspiration more, she said, 'The entire Program has been a fruitful learning journey. Through the various guided tours and workshops, I have been able to learn the features of different architectural styles. I was particularly impressed by the topic dealing with the conservation of old buildings and the incorporation of new elements into them.'

Besides inviting 14 Directors from Hang Lung's project management team as well as leading members of the architectural and academic communities as Program Advisers, the HLYAP also engaged 54 university students and graduates in architecture or related disciplines to act as Program Mentors and to share their insights with the younger participating students and give appropriate guidance and support throughout the Program. At the graduation ceremony, outstanding mentors were presented with certificates of commendation for their contribution to the inheritance of Hong Kong's architecture and history that was bequeathed to students of the HLYAP.

The second edition of the HLYAP will open for registration in mid-2019.

Disclaimer

Hang Lung Properties Ltd. published this content on 23 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2018 01:47:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HANG LUNG PROPERTIES LIMIT
03:48aHANG LUNG PROPERTIES : Youngsters Graduate from Hang Lung Young Architects Progr..
PU
07/17HANG LUNG PROPERTIES : Kornhill Plaza Presents “Summer Fantasy Fiesta&rdqu..
PU
07/16HANG LUNG PROPERTIES : Re-Designation of Director
PU
07/13HANG LUNG PROPERTIES : The Peak Galleria x Stretching Bear Stepping-up the Pace ..
PU
05/30HANG LUNG PROPERTIES : Hong Kong developer bets $1.7bn on mainland property
AQ
05/29HANG LUNG : PPT (101) wins bid for Hangzhou land at Rmb10.73bn
AQ
05/28HANG LUNG PROPERTIES : Discloseable Transaction – Land Acquisition
PU
05/25HSI opens down 96 pts to 30,664; H-share -54 pts to 12,097
AQ
05/16HANG LUNG PROPERTIES : Grant of Share Option
PU
05/04HANG LUNG PROPERTIES : Notice of Listing on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limi..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
01/30Tweedy, Browne Fund Q4 2017 Commentary 
2016HANG LUNG PROPERTIES : A Unique Property Developer For Long-Term Investors 
201515 Lowest EV/EBIT Large Caps With Strong Balance Sheets (And With Great Stati.. 
2015Is There Still Value In The Hang Seng? 
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2018 9 902 M
EBIT 2018 7 006 M
Net income 2018 4 747 M
Debt 2018 10 173 M
Yield 2018 4,84%
P/E ratio 2018 14,66
P/E ratio 2019 15,16
EV / Sales 2018 7,99x
EV / Sales 2019 8,28x
Capitalization 68 902 M
Chart HANG LUNG PROPERTIES LIMIT
Duration : Period :
Hang Lung Properties Limit Technical Analysis Chart | 0101 | HK0101000591 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends HANG LUNG PROPERTIES LIMIT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 21,1  HKD
Spread / Average Target 35%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lo Wai-pak Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Chi Chung Chan Chairman
Hau Cheong Ho Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Wai Leung Yuen Independent Non-Executive Director
Ronald Joseph Arculli Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HANG LUNG PROPERTIES LIMITED-18.51%8 779
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-10.34%42 891
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD-14.92%34 144
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-27.47%33 540
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-7.51%33 014
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD-13.17%28 313
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.