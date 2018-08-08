Log in
China Tower ends flat in Hong Kong debut morning as weak mood weighs on biggest IPO in two years

08/08/2018 | 06:38am CEST
China Tower Corporation Limited Chairman, Executive Director and General Manager Tong Jilu attends the debut of the company in Hong Kong

HONG KONG (Reuters) - China Tower Corp Ltd's shares were little changed on their debut in Hong Kong on Wednesday, with escalating Sino-U.S. trade tensions weighing on investor sentiment towards the world's biggest initial public offering (IPO) in two years.

Coming after a string of weak IPO debuts in Hong Kong, China Tower's performance could influence upcoming listings such as Sinochem Energy. It may also weigh on the city's attempts to sustain its record fundraising from stock floats.

Shares of China Tower, the world's largest mobile telecommunications tower operator, only edged as high as HK$1.29 before ending unchanged from their IPO price at HK$1.26 by the city's lunchtime trading break. The Hang Seng was trading 0.42 percent higher at noon.

Analysts said China Tower holding above its issue price would bode well for the wider market.

"Long term institutions will park their funds in firms like China Tower - its the sort of stock you wouldn't expect to see any explosive jump in and it won't attract much retail speculative interest," said Linus Yip, chief strategist of First Shanghai Securities.

Also debuting on Wednesday was Nasdaq-listed BeiGene Ltd, the second firm to float under new rules in Hong Kong designed to attract biotechs. Shares in the firm, which raised $903 million after pricing its shares at HK$108 each, slipped to HK$105, down 2.7 percent, in morning trade and ended at HK$106.8 at noon.

Under rules introduced earlier this year, biotech firms without revenue or profit can apply to list. Ascletis Pharma Inc, a maker of anti-viral and cancer drugs, last week became this first to list under the new regime, but has seen its shares fall 16.1 percent below their IPO price since debut day.

Companies have now raised $22.4 billion in Hong Kong through listings this year, the city's best-ever seven-month performance, data from Thomson Reuters showed.

But the Hang Seng Index has dropped almost 16 percent from its January peak amid Sino-U.S. trade tensions, and several recent listings, such as that of Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp, have struggled to maintain their IPO prices.

"Investors are becoming more cautious and selective toward new listings," said Ben Kwong, head of research and executive director at KGI Asia. "The overall pace of the IPO market will slow down a bit and listing candidates may try to avoid this weak sentiment when they can't demand higher valuations."

MOBILE GIANT

China Tower priced its IPO last week at the bottom of an indicative range, raising $6.9 billion in the world's biggest listing since Postal Savings Bank of China Co Ltd $7.63 billion Hong Kong float in 2016.

The company operates 1.9 million tower sites and had 2.8 million tenants at the end of June, its IPO prospectus showed. It was formed in 2014 from the tower operations of China's three state-backed telecoms providers - China Mobile, China Telecom and China Unicom - to reduce duplication.

China Tower Chairman Tong Jilu, speaking at the open of trading in Hong Kong, said the fact that the company could go public after just three years of operation showed its quality was recognised by investors.

"I'm very happy that the international offering of our IPO has attracted global long-long funds, sovereign wealth funds and hedge funds as well as high-quality Chinese investors," he said.

China Tower's operating revenue in 2017 rose nearly 23 percent to 68.7 billion yuan ($10.07 billion), while profit rose more than 25 times to 1.9 billion yuan. Its three telecoms shareholders accounted for almost all its revenue last year.

China Tower's float is the latest move in a government push to inject new life into bloated state-owned enterprises by encouraging greater private capital investment.

Sinochem Energy, a unit of state-owned Sinochem Group, has filed for a $2 billion Hong Kong IPO as the group seeks to raise capital for a shift to higher-value businesses.

(Reporting by Julie Zhu and Donny Kwok; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

By Julie Zhu and Donny Kwok
