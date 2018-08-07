Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Indexes  >  World  >  Hang Seng    HSX   HK0000004322

HANG SENG (HSX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofTweets

Hong Kong's IPO market braces for China Tower debut after string of poor starts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2018 | 06:38am CEST
Sign of China Tower Corp is seen at the PT Expo China in Beijing

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong is readying to host the world's biggest initial public offering (IPO) in two years on Wednesday, as China Tower Corp Ltd debuts in a market with record IPO numbers but where recent floats have struggled to maintain issue prices.

The world's largest operator of mobile telecommunications towers last week priced its shares at HK1.26 each, the bottom of its indicative range, to raise $6.9 billion.

That took the amount raised by companies listing in Hong Kong in 2018 to $22.4 billion (17.3 billion pounds), in the city's best performance by this point in the year, showed data from Thomson Reuters. That makes it the world's leading centre for capital raising, ahead of second-placed New York Stock Exchange at $20.6 billion.

However, China Tower's IPO comes just weeks after other notable deals struggled upon debut.

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp suffered a weak debut in early July after raising $4.7 billion. The stock recovered to trade as much as 30 percent above its IPO price but has since slipped to just 1.2 percent higher at $17.22.

Earlier this month, Ascletis Pharma Inc became the first firm to list under new rules for biotech startups, having raised $400 million. Its shares began trading on Wednesday but had fallen as much as 31 percent by Friday. On Monday, they were trading at HK$10.9, down 22 percent from their issue price.

"Stocks like Xiaomi which aimed for a higher valuation, and Ascletis, which is seen a lead for biotechs in testing valuation, both failed to impress and that will make it harder for upcoming IPOs to take any aggressive approach in pricing," said Steven Leung, a sales director at broker UOB Kay Hian.

Nasdaq-listed Beigene Ltd will become the second biotech to list under the new rules when it floats on Wednesday after raising $903 million.

Market participants said broader market weakness has not helped, with investors fretting over the potential impact of Sino-U.S. tit-for-tat import tariffs. The benchmark Hang Seng share price index has lost 3.5 percent since the start of July.

"Particularly strong risk appetite is required for IPOs in the current climate," said Alex Wong, a director of asset management at Ample Capital.

This year, 159 firms have applied to list on the Hong Kong stock exchange's Main Board, putting 2018 on course to be the IPO market's busiest year in at least a decade, showed data from bourse operator Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd.

However, no Hong Kong stock currently features in the year's top 20 first-day IPO gains worldwide.

Of firms selling over $500 million worth of shares, payments processor Adyen jumped 90 percent on its Amsterdam debut in June, showed data from Dealogic. Online flea market operator Mercari Inc added 77 percent on its first day in Tokyo.

(Reporting by Jennifer Hughes and Donny KwokEditing by Christopher Cushing)

By Jennifer Hughes and Donny Kwok
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADYEN -0.77% 540 Delayed Quote.0.00%
HANG SENG 0.52% 27829.72 Real-time Quote.-7.52%
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED 0.00% 224 End-of-day quote.-7.36%
MERCARI INC --End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HANG SENG
06:38aHong Kong's IPO market braces for China Tower debut after string of poor star..
RE
05:19aASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Advance As Stocks In China Bounce Back
DJ
08/06WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Rise on Robust Earnings Season
DJ
08/06WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Rise on Robust Earnings Season
DJ
08/06WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Rise on Robust Earnings Season
DJ
08/06WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Waver as Trade Tensions Persist
DJ
08/06WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Waver as Trade Tensions Persist
DJ
08/06WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Waver as Trade Tensions Persist
DJ
08/06Global Stocks Mixed as Trade Tensions Weigh on Investor Confidence
DJ
08/06ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mixed, With China Falling As Trade Worries Sour S..
DJ
More news
News of the components of HANG SENG
06:20aHSI opens up 69 pts at 27,889; H-share up 26 pts to 10,728
AQ
08/06CLP first-half net surges 26%
AQ
08/06SINO LAND : Group Recognised for Sustainable Efforts
PU
08/06BANK OF EAST ASIA : A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Blue Cross (Asia-Pacific..
AQ
08/06GEELY AUTOMOBILE : Sales Volume For July 2018 Reached 120,277 Units Sales Volume..
PU
08/06GEELY AUTOMOBILE : Unaudited sales volume in july 2018
PU
08/06CLP : Terms of Reference of Sustainability Committee (7 August 2018)
PU
More news
Chart HANG SENG
Duration : Period :
Hang Seng Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HANG SENG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Top / Flop HANG SENG
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LTD 86.85 End-of-day quote.3.39%
CLP HOLDINGS LIMITED 90 End-of-day quote.2.51%
AIA GROUP LTD 67.6 End-of-day quote.2.11%
THE HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS COMPANY LTD. 15.88 End-of-day quote.1.93%
BOC HONG KONG (HOLDINGS) LTD 37.55 End-of-day quote.1.62%
WH GROUP LTD 6.14 End-of-day quote.-1.76%
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 56.15 End-of-day quote.-1.84%
CHINA MENGNIU DAIRY COMPANY LIMITED 22.35 End-of-day quote.-1.97%
GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD 16.18 End-of-day quote.-2.41%
CSPC PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP LTD 18.98 End-of-day quote.-3.46%
Heatmap :
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.