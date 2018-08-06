Log in
HANG SENG BANK (0011)
End-of-day quote  - 08/03
202.4 HKD   -0.78%
Hang Seng Bank 1st Half Net Profit up Nearly 29%

08/06/2018 | 08:42am CEST

By Kenan Machado

HONG KONG--Hang Seng Bank reported a 28.6% on-year rise for its first-half net profit to HK$12.64 billion (US$1.6 billion), thanks to an increase in customer lending.

Interest income for the six months that ended in June rose 24% to HK$17.36 billion from HK$13.99 billion a year earlier.

Average customer lending increased 19%, due to growth in term-lending and mortgages with the bank recording a 16-basis-point increase in its net interest margin to 2.10% through managing assets and liabilities, the bank said. Net interest income, or what the bank earns between lending loans and paying interest on deposits, grew more than 20% to HK$14.23 billion, it said.

However, continuing credit tightening in the U.S. and the deteriorating world trade outlook are increasing the long-tail risk on the downside, Chairman Raymond Ch'ien said.

The bank also declared a dividend of HK$1.30 per share.

Hang Seng Bank shares were last up 2.6% at HK$207.60, compared with the benchmark Hang Seng index's 0.5% gain.

-Write to Kenan Machado at [email protected]

ChangeLast1st jan.
HANG SENG -0.11% 27684.89 Real-time Quote.-7.52%
HANG SENG BANK -0.78% 202.4 End-of-day quote.4.06%
HANG SENG BANK LTD. (ADR) --End-of-day quote.
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2018 38 795 M
EBIT 2018 27 927 M
Net income 2018 21 773 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 3,67%
P/E ratio 2018 17,68
P/E ratio 2019 16,07
Capi. / Sales 2018 9,97x
Capi. / Sales 2019 9,03x
Capitalization 387 B
Technical analysis trends HANG SENG BANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 195  HKD
Spread / Average Target -3,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wai Wan Cheang Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kuo Fung Ch'ien Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Eunice Chan Chief Operating Officer
Wing Lok Leung Chief Financial Officer
Cho Chak Chan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HANG SENG BANK4.06%49 310
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY9.49%398 665
BANK OF AMERICA6.74%319 491
WELLS FARGO-3.03%286 671
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-11.61%279 500
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-11.07%237 874
