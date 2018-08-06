Hang Seng Bank 1st Half Net Profit up Nearly 29%

By Kenan Machado



HONG KONG--Hang Seng Bank reported a 28.6% on-year rise for its first-half net profit to HK$12.64 billion (US$1.6 billion), thanks to an increase in customer lending.

Interest income for the six months that ended in June rose 24% to HK$17.36 billion from HK$13.99 billion a year earlier.

Average customer lending increased 19%, due to growth in term-lending and mortgages with the bank recording a 16-basis-point increase in its net interest margin to 2.10% through managing assets and liabilities, the bank said. Net interest income, or what the bank earns between lending loans and paying interest on deposits, grew more than 20% to HK$14.23 billion, it said.

However, continuing credit tightening in the U.S. and the deteriorating world trade outlook are increasing the long-tail risk on the downside, Chairman Raymond Ch'ien said.

The bank also declared a dividend of HK$1.30 per share.

Hang Seng Bank shares were last up 2.6% at HK$207.60, compared with the benchmark Hang Seng index's 0.5% gain.

