Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Hang Seng Bank    0011   HK0011000095

HANG SENG BANK (0011)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Hang Seng Bank : 24 Young Persons Appointed as Fight Crime Ambassadors (27 July 2018)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/27/2018 | 11:57am CEST

27 July 2018

24 Young Persons Appointed as Fight Crime Ambassadors

The prize presentation ceremony of the'Hang Seng Bank-Help the Police Fight

Youth Crime Competition 2018'was held today. 24 winners received certificates and scholarships from the Commissioner of Police, Lo Wai-chung, and the Vice-Chairman and Chief Executive of Hang Seng Bank, Louisa Cheang, at the ceremony. They were also appointed as fight crime ambassadors and will join a cultural exchange programme in Australia later.

Speaking at the ceremony, Lo Wai-chung commended the awardees for their creativity and enthusiasm in promoting fight crime messages. He hoped that the ambassadors would become role models and mobilise people around them to fight crime together.

Louisa Cheang said that Hang Seng places strong emphasis on youth development and believes in the importance of promoting anti-crime messages among young people.

She added that this long-term community programme with the Police aims to encourage the younger generation to take a positive attitude towards life and contribute to creating a more compassionate society.

First introduced by the Police Force in 1975, the biennial competition has been fully supported by Hang Seng Bank since 1994.

The competition this year aims to convey messages of anti-telephone deception, anti-cybercrime, anti-drugs and anti-quick cash crime. With contestants from the

Primary Group, Secondary Group, Tertiary Group and Open Group, the competition attracted a record high of more than 340,000 participants.

more…

The 24 awardees had to go through a series of challenges, including a web game, a file

jacket design competition (Primary Group) and a 'One-minute KOL'video production

and interview (Secondary Group, Tertiary Group and Open Group), in order to become winners and be appointed as fight crime ambassadors.

For the list of awardees and the award-winning 'One-minute KOL'videos, please visit

the Junior Police Call's Facebook page(www.facebook.com/JuniorPoliceCall)or

Instagram page(www.instagram.com/hkjpc).

# END #

Photo Caption

Photo 1

Louisa Cheang, Vice-Chairman and Chief Executive of Hang Seng Bank (1strow, 7th

from the right), and Lo Wai-chung, Commissioner of Police of HKSAR (1strow, 8thfrom the left), join the winnersof the 'Hang Seng Bank -Help the Police Fight Youth

Crime Competition 2018' for a group photo. In their roles as fight crime ambassadors,

the 24 winners will take part in a cultural exchange programme in Australia.

more…

Photo 2

Louisa Cheang, Vice-Chairman and Chief Executive of Hang Seng Bank (left), and Lo

Wai-chung, Commissioner of Police of HKSAR (centre), enjoy viewing the winning entries.

Disclaimer

Hang Seng Bank Ltd. published this content on 27 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2018 09:56:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HANG SENG BANK
11:57aHANG SENG BANK : 24 Young Persons Appointed as Fight Crime Ambassadors (27 July ..
PU
07/25Westpac appoints Anita Fung to the board
AQ
07/25HANG SENG BANK : Notice of a Board Committee Meeting (25 July 2018)
PU
06/22HANG SENG BANK : raises HK 2018 GDP growth forecast to 3.7%
AQ
06/14HANG SENG BANK : Hong Kong Dollar Prime Lending Rate Remains Unchanged at 5.00% ..
PU
06/11HSI opens up 58 pts to 31,016; H-share up 8 pts to 12,173
AQ
05/17HANG SENG BANK : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
05/15HANG SENG BANK : Rolls Out AI Chatbot for Business Banking Services (15 May 2018..
PU
05/10HANG SENG BANK : Proxy Statments
CO
05/05HANG SENG BANK : declares first interim dividend of HK$1.3
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02/20Hang Seng Bank Ltd. ADR 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2017CHINA, HONG KONG AND BANKS STOCK PRI : Scope For A Carry Trade 
2017The Banks Bull Market Has Created Many Short Opportunities In Asia 
2016HANG SENG BANK : A Resilient Play In Hong Kong, For Now 
2016HSBC : The Golden Days Are Past 
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2018 38 782 M
EBIT 2018 27 882 M
Net income 2018 21 711 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 3,56%
P/E ratio 2018 18,18
P/E ratio 2019 16,47
Capi. / Sales 2018 10,2x
Capi. / Sales 2019 9,24x
Capitalization 397 B
Chart HANG SENG BANK
Duration : Period :
Hang Seng Bank Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HANG SENG BANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 194  HKD
Spread / Average Target -6,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wai Wan Cheang Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kuo Fung Ch'ien Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Eunice Chan Chief Operating Officer
Wing Lok Leung Chief Financial Officer
Cho Chak Chan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HANG SENG BANK6.74%50 578
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY7.40%392 162
BANK OF AMERICA4.81%315 030
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-9.35%284 023
WELLS FARGO-3.89%283 747
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-9.90%242 775
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.