Hang Seng Bank : 24 Young Persons Appointed as Fight Crime Ambassadors (27 July 2018)

27 July 2018

24 Young Persons Appointed as Fight Crime Ambassadors

The prize presentation ceremony of the'Hang Seng Bank-Help the Police Fight

Youth Crime Competition 2018'was held today. 24 winners received certificates and scholarships from the Commissioner of Police, Lo Wai-chung, and the Vice-Chairman and Chief Executive of Hang Seng Bank, Louisa Cheang, at the ceremony. They were also appointed as fight crime ambassadors and will join a cultural exchange programme in Australia later.

Speaking at the ceremony, Lo Wai-chung commended the awardees for their creativity and enthusiasm in promoting fight crime messages. He hoped that the ambassadors would become role models and mobilise people around them to fight crime together.

Louisa Cheang said that Hang Seng places strong emphasis on youth development and believes in the importance of promoting anti-crime messages among young people.

She added that this long-term community programme with the Police aims to encourage the younger generation to take a positive attitude towards life and contribute to creating a more compassionate society.

First introduced by the Police Force in 1975, the biennial competition has been fully supported by Hang Seng Bank since 1994.

The competition this year aims to convey messages of anti-telephone deception, anti-cybercrime, anti-drugs and anti-quick cash crime. With contestants from the

Primary Group, Secondary Group, Tertiary Group and Open Group, the competition attracted a record high of more than 340,000 participants.

The 24 awardees had to go through a series of challenges, including a web game, a file

jacket design competition (Primary Group) and a 'One-minute KOL'video production

and interview (Secondary Group, Tertiary Group and Open Group), in order to become winners and be appointed as fight crime ambassadors.

For the list of awardees and the award-winning 'One-minute KOL'videos, please visit

the Junior Police Call's Facebook page(www.facebook.com/JuniorPoliceCall)or

Instagram page(www.instagram.com/hkjpc).

Photo Caption

Photo 1

Louisa Cheang, Vice-Chairman and Chief Executive of Hang Seng Bank (1strow, 7th

from the right), and Lo Wai-chung, Commissioner of Police of HKSAR (1strow, 8thfrom the left), join the winnersof the 'Hang Seng Bank -Help the Police Fight Youth

Crime Competition 2018' for a group photo. In their roles as fight crime ambassadors,

the 24 winners will take part in a cultural exchange programme in Australia.

Photo 2

Louisa Cheang, Vice-Chairman and Chief Executive of Hang Seng Bank (left), and Lo

Wai-chung, Commissioner of Police of HKSAR (centre), enjoy viewing the winning entries.