Hang Seng Bank : Notice of a Board Committee Meeting (25 July 2018)

07/25/2018 | 10:46am CEST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Stock code: 11)

NOTICE OF A BOARD COMMITTEE MEETING

This is to announce that a meeting of the Board Committee of Hang Seng Bank Limited (the "Bank") will be held on Monday, 6 August 2018 on Level 8, 83 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong, for the purpose of, among other matters, approving the announcement of the Bank's interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2018 and considering the declaration of the Bank's 2018 second interim dividend.

As at the date hereof, the Board of Directors of the Bank comprises Dr Raymond K F Ch'ien* (Chairman), Ms Louisa Cheang (Vice-Chairman and Chief Executive), Dr John C C Chan*, Mr Nixon L S Chan#, Ms L Y Chiang*, Ms Margaret W H Kwan, Ms Irene Y L Lee*, Ms Sarah C Legg#, Dr Eric K C Li*, Dr Vincent H S Lo#, Mr Kenneth S Y Ng#, Mr Peter T S Wong# and Mr Michael W K Wu*.

# Non-executive Directors

* Independent Non-executive Directors

For and on behalf of

Hang Seng Bank Limited C C Li

Secretary

Hong Kong, 25 July 2018

恒生銀行有限公司

Hang Seng Bank Limited

Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability

Registered Office and Head Office: 83 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong

RESTRICTED

Disclaimer

Hang Seng Bank Ltd. published this content on 25 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2018 08:43:06 UTC
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2018 38 782 M
EBIT 2018 27 882 M
Net income 2018 21 711 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 3,64%
P/E ratio 2018 17,79
P/E ratio 2019 16,12
Capi. / Sales 2018 10,0x
Capi. / Sales 2019 9,04x
Capitalization 388 B
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 194  HKD
Spread / Average Target -4,5%
Managers
NameTitle
Wai Wan Cheang Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kuo Fung Ch'ien Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Eunice Chan Chief Operating Officer
Wing Lok Leung Chief Financial Officer
Cho Chak Chan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HANG SENG BANK4.47%49 514
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY6.74%378 884
BANK OF AMERICA4.44%305 499
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-9.68%277 540
WELLS FARGO-3.82%274 879
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-9.77%233 294
