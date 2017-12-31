Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board  >  Hanger Inc    HNGR

HANGER INC (HNGR)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
Report
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Hanger : Thank you for another great year!

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/31/2017 | 04:14pm CET

Austin, Texas, December 31, 2017 - As we at Hanger look back on 2017, we want to take time to say thank you to the incredible patients, employees, customers, and partners who make up our Hanger family. Every day we have been inspired by your perseverance and innovation in the face of challenges, your enthusiasm for strengthening our community, and your dedication to helping us empower human potential together. It is truly a privilege to know each and every one of you. We wish you and your loved ones a safe and happy 2018!

About Hanger, Inc. - Built on the legacy of James Edward Hanger, the first amputee of the American Civil War, Hanger, Inc. (OTC PINK: HNGR) delivers orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) patient care, and distributes O&P products and rehabilitative solutions to the broader market. Hanger's Patient Care segment is the largest owner and operator of O&P patient care clinics with more than 800 patient care locations nationwide. Through its Products & Services segment, Hanger distributes branded and private label O&P devices, products and components, and provides rehabilitative solutions. With over 150 years of clinical excellence and innovation, Hanger's vision is to lead the orthotic & prosthetic markets by providing superior patient care, outcomes, services and value. For more information on Hanger, visit www.hanger.com.

###

Krisita Burket, Hanger, Inc.

904-239-4627, [email protected]

Hanger Inc. published this content on 31 December 2017 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2017 15:14:03 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HANGER INC
04:14p HANGER : Thank you for another great year!
12/29 HANGER : Charitable Foundation awards third and final round of 2017 grants
12/27 HANGER : The Golf Channel features Jim Hunt, quadruple amputee and Hanger Clinic..
11/22 HANGER : Clinic's VP of Prosthetics appears on The Doctors to surprise a Califor..
11/21 HANGER : Clinic’s VP of Prosthetics appears on The Doctors to surprise a C..
11/16 HANGER : Clinic announces winner of #AmputeeLifeHacks contest
11/15 HANGER,INC. (OTCMKTS : HNGR) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Offi..
11/14 HANGER : Announces Changes to Board of Directors
11/14 HANGER, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements a..
11/09 HANGER, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
12/04 PRO Weekly Digest - December 3, 2017
12/03 SA INTERVIEW : Long/Short Investing With Alpha Apache
11/28 HANGER : It STILL Won't Cost You An Arm And A Leg
2016 HANGER INC. : It Won't Cost You An Arm And A Leg To Hit A Double
2016 Tracking The Hotchkis & Wiley Value Opportunities Fund - Q1 2016 Update
Financials ($)
Sales 2014 1 070 M
EBIT 2014 115 M
Net income 2014 57,4 M
Debt 2014 -
Yield 2014 -
P/E ratio 2014 9,78
P/E ratio 2015 8,70
Capi. / Sales 2014 0,53x
Capi. / Sales 2015 0,50x
Capitalization 572 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vinit K. Asar President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tom P. Cooper Chairman
Thomas E. Kiraly Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Scott Ranson Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Cynthia L. Feldmann Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HANGER INC572
FRESENIUS-12.38%43 043
IHH HEALTHCARE BHD--.--%11 939
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED2.66%11 064
BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES PCL--.--%9 949
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO LTD--.--%7 196
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2017 Surperformance. All rights reserved.