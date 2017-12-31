Hanger : Thank you for another great year!

Austin, Texas, December 31, 2017 - As we at Hanger look back on 2017, we want to take time to say thank you to the incredible patients, employees, customers, and partners who make up our Hanger family. Every day we have been inspired by your perseverance and innovation in the face of challenges, your enthusiasm for strengthening our community, and your dedication to helping us empower human potential together. It is truly a privilege to know each and every one of you. We wish you and your loved ones a safe and happy 2018!

About Hanger, Inc. - Built on the legacy of James Edward Hanger, the first amputee of the American Civil War, Hanger, Inc. (OTC PINK: HNGR) delivers orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) patient care, and distributes O&P products and rehabilitative solutions to the broader market. Hanger's Patient Care segment is the largest owner and operator of O&P patient care clinics with - Built on the legacy of James Edward Hanger, the first amputee of the American Civil War, Hanger, Inc. (OTC PINK: HNGR) delivers orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) patient care, and distributes O&P products and rehabilitative solutions to the broader market. Hanger's Patient Care segment is the largest owner and operator of O&P patient care clinics with more than 800 patient care locations nationwide. Through its Products & Services segment, Hanger distributes branded and private label O&P devices, products and components, and provides rehabilitative solutions. With over 150 years of clinical excellence and innovation, Hanger's vision is to lead the orthotic & prosthetic markets by providing superior patient care, outcomes, services and value. For more information on Hanger, visit www.hanger.com

###

Krisita Burket, Hanger, Inc.

904-239-4627, [email protected]