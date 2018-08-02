Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc : Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. to Host Earnings Call

Log in
HANNON ARMSTRONG SUSTNBL INFRSTR CAP INC (HASI)
08/02/2018

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2018 / Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE: HASI) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q2 Earnings Call to be held on August 2, 2018 at 5:00 PM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-75B7666058478.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing [email protected] or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 46,2 M
EBIT 2018 67,9 M
Net income 2018 21,9 M
Debt 2018 1 629 M
Yield 2018 6,82%
P/E ratio 2018 47,97
P/E ratio 2019 35,36
EV / Sales 2018 57,8x
EV / Sales 2019 55,7x
Capitalization 1 043 M
Chart HANNON ARMSTRONG SUSTNBL INFRSTR CAP INC
Duration : Period :
Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HANNON ARMSTRONG SUSTNBL I
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 24,0 $
Spread / Average Target 24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey W. Eckel Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
J. Brendan Herron Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mark Cirilli Independent Director
Charles M. O'Neil Independent Director
Richard J. Osborne Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HANNON ARMSTRONG SUSTNBL INFRSTR CAP INC-19.45%1 043
EQUINIX INC-1.79%34 904
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST6.70%25 007
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST0.00%21 224
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-2.19%15 860
VORNADO REALTY TRUST-7.61%13 677
