Hanover Insurance : Appoints Eric C. Cernak to Lead Cyber Practice

WORCESTER, Mass., July 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE: THG) today announced Eric C. Cernak has been appointed as the head of its cyber practice. In this role, Cernak is responsible for overseeing The Hanover's corporate cyber strategy across all of its commercial lines and specialty businesses, to ensure a cohesive offering of products and services for the company's independent insurance agent partners.

The Hanover offers a portfolio of cyber insurance products and risk management services targeted to the medium sized and small commercial customers of its agents. With this new position, Cernak will help The Hanover continue to build on its product set and enhance its risk management and loss control providing its agent partners an even greater level of customer service and ease of doing business. Cernak will also collaborate with Chaucer's cyber team to share best practices and insights on emerging trends.

Cernak joins The Hanover from MunichRe, where he most recently served as vice president and U.S. cyber practice leader for the company's subsidiary, Hartford Steam Boiler. In this role, Cernak consulted with businesses on cyber coverage, regulatory and legal issues, technical concerns, and strategies. He began his 20-plus year career as an engineering manager where he assessed the viability of technology start-ups and constructed and operated a research and development facility for Hartford Steam Boiler. Cernak is a graduate of Worcester Polytechnic Institute and earned a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Connecticut.

"We are very pleased to have Eric join our organization," said Bryan J. Salvatore, president, specialty at The Hanover. "There are increasing complexities within the cyber insurance market that are impacting agents, and we want to be at the forefront of understanding and managing these exposures. Eric brings a wealth of skills and knowledge, and will help us continue to refine clear strategies and expertise across underwriting, risk solutions and claims to support our agents' existing business and ability to acquire new business."

About The Hanover

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. is the holding company for several property and casualty insurance companies, which together constitute one of the largest insurance businesses in the United States. The company provides exceptional insurance solutions in a dynamic world. The Hanover distributes its products through a select group of independent agents and brokers. Together with its agents, The Hanover offers standard and specialized insurance protection for small and mid-sized businesses, as well as for homes, automobiles, and other personal items. Through its international member company, Chaucer, The Hanover also underwrites business at Lloyd's of London in several major insurance and reinsurance classes, including marine, property and energy. For more information, please visit hanover.com .

