HANWA CO LTD (8078)

HANWA CO LTD (8078)
Hanwa : Notice Concerning Additional Acquisition of Stock of Tatt Giap Steel Centre Sdn.Bhd.

05/22/2018 | 04:40am CEST

May. 22, 2018

Hanwa Co., Ltd. (hereinafter 'Hanwa') has completed a procedure to acquire 41% of stock of Tatt Giap Steel Centre Sdn. Bhd. (hereinafter 'TGSC') which is a coil center affiliated with Tatt Giap Group Berhad (hereinafter 'Tatt Giap').
The amount for acquisition of stock is 12,300,000 Malaysian Ringgit (approximately 330 million yen).

Establishment year 1994 (Hanwa took part in capital investment in 2013)
Location of head office Penang State, Malaysia
Location of factories Plant 1 in Penang State,
Plant 2 in Selangor State
Facilities 6 slitters, 6 levelers, and 6 sharers
Capacity for processing Monthly approx. 10,000 tons

After this acquisition by Hanwa, the shareholdings will be Hanwa 56%, China Steel Corporation group 34%, and Tatt Giap 10%.

Running TGSC by Hanwa's leadership, Hanwa aims to strengthen their regional business basis, with support by other shareholders, and will expand flat rolled steel business, as the third coil center of Hanwa group in ASEAN area.

In addition, in this region, Hanwa also expects collaboration with Nippon Egalv Steel Sdn. Bhd., an electro galvanized steel mill, controlled by Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation, by handling its products.

For further information, please contact :
 Hanwa Co., Ltd. Tokyo Headquarters
PR Office, Secretarial Department
+81-3-3544-2387

Disclaimer

Hanwa Co. Ltd. published this content on 22 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2018 02:39:02 UTC
Financials ( JPY)
Sales 2019 1 909 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 20 000 M
Debt 2019 246 B
Yield 2019 2,36%
P/E ratio 2019 9,93
P/E ratio 2020 8,88
EV / Sales 2019 0,24x
EV / Sales 2020 0,24x
Capitalization 215 B
Chart HANWA CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Hanwa Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | 8078 | JP3777800008 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends HANWA CO LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 5 600  JPY
Spread / Average Target 10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hironari Furukawa President & Representative Director
Shuji Kita Chairman
Yoichi Nakagawa Director, Head-Finance, Information System & HR
Hideo Kawanishi Director, EVP & Manager-Osaka Head Office
Hiroshi Serizawa Representative Director & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HANWA CO LTD-1.73%1 940
VALE SA37.60%78 334
ARCELORMITTAL11.49%36 945
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO.0.81%30 660
POSCO--.--%29 105
NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL CORP-15.58%21 576
