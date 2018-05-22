Hanwa : Notice Concerning Additional Acquisition of Stock of Tatt Giap Steel Centre Sdn.Bhd.

May. 22, 2018

Hanwa Co., Ltd. (hereinafter 'Hanwa') has completed a procedure to acquire 41% of stock of Tatt Giap Steel Centre Sdn. Bhd. (hereinafter 'TGSC') which is a coil center affiliated with Tatt Giap Group Berhad (hereinafter 'Tatt Giap').

The amount for acquisition of stock is 12,300,000 Malaysian Ringgit (approximately 330 million yen).

Establishment year 1994 (Hanwa took part in capital investment in 2013) Location of head office Penang State, Malaysia Location of factories Plant 1 in Penang State,

Plant 2 in Selangor State Facilities 6 slitters, 6 levelers, and 6 sharers Capacity for processing Monthly approx. 10,000 tons

After this acquisition by Hanwa, the shareholdings will be Hanwa 56%, China Steel Corporation group 34%, and Tatt Giap 10%.

Running TGSC by Hanwa's leadership, Hanwa aims to strengthen their regional business basis, with support by other shareholders, and will expand flat rolled steel business, as the third coil center of Hanwa group in ASEAN area.

In addition, in this region, Hanwa also expects collaboration with Nippon Egalv Steel Sdn. Bhd., an electro galvanized steel mill, controlled by Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation, by handling its products.

