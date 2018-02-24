Log in
HARDINGE INC. (HDNG)

HARDINGE INC. (HDNG)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

HARDINGE INVESTOR ALERT by The Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Hardinge Inc.

02/24/2018

Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of Hardinge Inc. (“Hardinge” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HDNG) to Privet Fund Management LLC. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of Hardinge will receive only $18.50 in cash for each share of Hardinge that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn ([email protected]) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaq-hdng/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2018
Chart HARDINGE INC.
Duration : Period :
Hardinge Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | HDNG | US4123243036 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends HARDINGE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Managers
NameTitle
Charles P. Dougherty President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
B. Christopher DiSantis Chairman
Douglas J. Malone Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Mitchell I. Quain Lead Independent Director
J. Philip Hunter Secretary & Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HARDINGE INC.5.05%237
KENNAMETAL INC.-8.30%3 621
HIWIN TECHNOLOGIES CORP--.--%3 539
DMG MORI CO LTD-9.24%2 530
OSG CORP0.00%2 251
OKUMA CORP-13.50%2 081
