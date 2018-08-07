Hargreaves Lansdown : Final Results
08/07/2018 | 08:31am CEST
#1
investment platform in the
UK for private investors
£86bn
under administration for
over 1 million clients
18
secs - average call answer
time Feb-May 2018
Voted 'Expert of the Year'
Headline Money Awards
#1
investment platform in the
UK for private investors
£86bn
under administration for
over 1 million clients
18
secs - average call answer
time Feb-May 2018
Voted 'Expert of the Year'
Headline Money Awards
#1
investment platform in the
UK for private investors
£86bn
under administration for
over 1 million clients
18
secs - average call answer
time Feb-May 2018
Voted 'Expert of the Year'
Headline Money Awards
Disclaimer
Hargreaves Lansdown plc published this content on 07 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2018 06:30:07 UTC
Latest news on HARGREAVES LANSDOWN
Sales 2018
445 M
EBIT 2018
295 M
Net income 2018
237 M
Finance 2018
169 M
Yield 2018
1,92%
P/E ratio 2018
41,94
P/E ratio 2019
36,63
EV / Sales 2018
22,2x
EV / Sales 2019
19,5x
Capitalization
10 046 M
Chart HARGREAVES LANSDOWN
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends HARGREAVES LANSDOWN
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts
16
Average target price
17,3 GBP
Spread / Average Target
-18%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.