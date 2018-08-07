Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Hargreaves Lansdown    HL.   GB00B1VZ0M25

HARGREAVES LANSDOWN (HL.)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Hargreaves Lansdown : Final Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2018 | 08:31am CEST

  • #1

    investment platform in the
    UK for private investors

  • £86bn

    under administration for
    over 1 million clients

  • 18

    secs - average call answer
    time Feb-May 2018

  • Voted 'Expert of the Year'
    Headline Money Awards

  • #1

    investment platform in the
    UK for private investors

  • £86bn

    under administration for
    over 1 million clients

  • 18

    secs - average call answer
    time Feb-May 2018

  • Voted 'Expert of the Year'
    Headline Money Awards

  • #1

    investment platform in the
    UK for private investors

  • £86bn

    under administration for
    over 1 million clients

  • 18

    secs - average call answer
    time Feb-May 2018

  • Voted 'Expert of the Year'
    Headline Money Awards

Disclaimer

Hargreaves Lansdown plc published this content on 07 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2018 06:30:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HARGREAVES LANSDOWN
08:31aHARGREAVES LANSDOWN : Final Results
PU
08/02INTEREST RATES : Pound falls ahead of Bank of England decision - business live
AQ
07/29HARGREAVES LANSDOWN : Daily Mail, London, Tony Hetherington column
AQ
07/29HARGREAVES LANSDOWN : £500,000 loss for billionaire brexit donor's blue whale fu..
AQ
07/21HARGREAVES LANSDOWN : Investors’ ability to shop around online is hit by n..
AQ
07/17HARGREAVES LANSDOWN : Consumers rail against switching fees as City watchdog flo..
AQ
07/16UK funds platforms must offer better value or face fee ban
RE
06/28UK watchdog urged to cap pension charges to end 'rip-offs'
RE
06/16HARGREAVES LANSDOWN : Specialist insurer pays £1.8bn for oldest mutual
AQ
06/08BT : chief executive to step down this year
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
06/22Treasure Hunting In The OTC Market 
03/08How To Track Down The Strongest Company Moats This ISA Season 
02/06Hargreaves Lansdown PLC ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2015Chasing Beta Outside The U.S 
2015U.K. PORTFOLIO UPDATE : Q3 2015 
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 445 M
EBIT 2018 295 M
Net income 2018 237 M
Finance 2018 169 M
Yield 2018 1,92%
P/E ratio 2018 41,94
P/E ratio 2019 36,63
EV / Sales 2018 22,2x
EV / Sales 2019 19,5x
Capitalization 10 046 M
Chart HARGREAVES LANSDOWN
Duration : Period :
Hargreaves Lansdown Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HARGREAVES LANSDOWN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 17,3  GBP
Spread / Average Target -18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher Frederick Hill Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Deanna Watson Oppenheimer Non-Executive Chairman
Philip Johnson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Mark William Dampier Head-Research
David Dieter Davies Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN17.54%13 002
BLACKSTONE GROUP LP10.18%42 206
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP12.98%28 427
LEGAL & GENERAL-4.61%20 069
AMUNDI-13.80%13 619
STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN-29.78%11 923
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.