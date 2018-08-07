Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Hargreaves Lansdown    HL.   GB00B1VZ0M25

HARGREAVES LANSDOWN (HL.)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 08/07 10:46:44 am
2051.5 GBp   -3.14%
10:03aHARGREAVES LANS : Sentiment, costs take shine off Hargreaves Lansdow..
RE
08:31aHARGREAVES LANS : Final Results
PU
07/29HARGREAVES LANS : Daily Mail, London, Tony Hetherington column
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Hargreaves Lansdown : Sentiment, costs take shine off Hargreaves Lansdown FY

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2018 | 10:03am CEST

LONDON (Reuters) - Waning confidence among investors and rising costs took the shine off a record-breaking year for British fund supermarket Hargreaves Lansdown, sending its shares more than 3 percent lower on Tuesday.

Brexit, political flux elsewhere in Europe and rising global trade tensions all took their toll in recent months, mirroring the experience of a number of asset and wealth managers.

"Confidence globally is higher than Europe, is higher than the UK. But across the board, certainly towards the end of the year... you can see the impact of that confidence," Chief Executive Chris Hill told Reuters.

Hargreaves, which offers a range of investment services including fund management and share trading to UK retail investors, said total assets rose 16 percent to a record 91.6 billion pounds in the year to the end of June.

While buoyed by record net inflows of 7.6 billion pounds and market gains, some analysts said the flows had lagged forecasts.

Calling the results a "slight miss", KBW analyst Jonathan Richards said a slowdown in net sales growth to 9.5 percent from 11.5 percent a year earlier suggested the company's growth momentum "seems to be slowing".

"Overall the company's organic growth in the period was not dissimilar to other asset managers in the space with significantly lower valuations," he wrote in a note to clients, flagging a 'market perform' rating and 1,580 pence price target.

"Whilst we believe that Hargreaves will continue to grow strongly, the current valuation seems too optimistic," he added.

At 0755 GMT, shares in Hargreaves were trading down 3.5 percent at 2,042 pence, the second biggest faller on the blue-chip FTSE 100 <.FTSE>.

The rise in assets and increased share dealing helped revenues climb 16 percent to 447.5 million pounds, it said in a statement.

However, costs rose 25 percent as the firm invested in staff, marketing and technology.

As a result, pretax profit during the period rose 10 percent to 292.4 million pounds, underpinning a total dividend for the year of 40 pence a share, up 38 percent and bolstered by the reinstatement of a special dividend of 37 million pounds.

(Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Ben Martin and Keith Weir)

By Simon Jessop
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.-5.90%
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN -2.97% 2055.7 Delayed Quote.17.54%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HARGREAVES LANSDOWN
10:03aHARGREAVES LANSDOWN : Sentiment, costs take shine off Hargreaves Lansdown FY
RE
08:31aHARGREAVES LANSDOWN : Final Results
PU
08/02INTEREST RATES : Pound falls ahead of Bank of England decision - business live
AQ
07/29HARGREAVES LANSDOWN : Daily Mail, London, Tony Hetherington column
AQ
07/29HARGREAVES LANSDOWN : £500,000 loss for billionaire brexit donor's blue whale fu..
AQ
07/21HARGREAVES LANSDOWN : Investors’ ability to shop around online is hit by n..
AQ
07/17HARGREAVES LANSDOWN : Consumers rail against switching fees as City watchdog flo..
AQ
07/16UK funds platforms must offer better value or face fee ban
RE
06/28UK watchdog urged to cap pension charges to end 'rip-offs'
RE
06/16HARGREAVES LANSDOWN : Specialist insurer pays £1.8bn for oldest mutual
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
06/22Treasure Hunting In The OTC Market 
03/08How To Track Down The Strongest Company Moats This ISA Season 
02/06Hargreaves Lansdown PLC ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2015Chasing Beta Outside The U.S 
2015U.K. PORTFOLIO UPDATE : Q3 2015 
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 445 M
EBIT 2018 295 M
Net income 2018 237 M
Finance 2018 169 M
Yield 2018 1,92%
P/E ratio 2018 41,94
P/E ratio 2019 36,63
EV / Sales 2018 22,2x
EV / Sales 2019 19,5x
Capitalization 10 046 M
Chart HARGREAVES LANSDOWN
Duration : Period :
Hargreaves Lansdown Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HARGREAVES LANSDOWN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 17,3  GBP
Spread / Average Target -18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher Frederick Hill Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Deanna Watson Oppenheimer Non-Executive Chairman
Philip Johnson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Mark William Dampier Head-Research
David Dieter Davies Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN17.54%13 002
BLACKSTONE GROUP LP10.18%42 532
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP12.98%28 830
LEGAL & GENERAL-4.61%20 109
AMUNDI-13.80%14 175
STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN-29.78%11 823
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.