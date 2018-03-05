Log in
HARLEYSVILLE FINANCIAL CORP (HARL)
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 03/02 09:32:57 pm
23.5 USD   -0.21%
2017HARLEYSVILLE SA : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2017HARLEYSVILLE SA : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2016HARLEYSVILLE SA : Ex-dividend day for
FA
Harleysville Financial Corp : The Story Behind Growth: New Report Discusses Harleysville Savings Financial and Dyadic International - Emerging Trends Within New Industry

03/05/2018 | 01:41pm CET

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 5, 2018 / Latest key findings by Growth Market Report for all traders, shareholders, and investors of Harleysville Savings Financial Corp. (OTCQX: HARL) and Dyadic International Inc. (OTCQX: DYAI), including recent technical analysis and consolidated fundamental information.

Growth Market Report Initiates Coverage on:

HARL DOWNLOAD: http://GrowthMarketReport.com/signup/?co=HARL
DYAI DOWNLOAD: http://GrowthMarketReport.com/signup/?co=DYAI

Harleysville Savings Financial Corp. (HARL) REPORT OVERVIEW

On March 2nd, 2018, Harleysville Savings Financial Corp. closed out the trading session at $23.50 (down 0.21%), compared to the previous day close of $23.55. The volume on the day was 4,644 (up 2,222.00%), compared to the company's previous day volume of 200. For the twelve months ended September 30th, 2012 vs September 30th, 2011, Harleysville Savings Financial reported interest income of $34.53MM vs $37.57MM (down 8.09%) and basic earnings per share $1.35 vs $1.45 (down 6.90%). Harleysville Savings Financial is expected to report earnings on April 18th, 2018, the report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2018.

Access Growth Market Report's Harleysville Savings Financial Corp. Research Report at:
http://GrowthMarketReport.com/signup/?co=HARL

-----------------------------------------

Dyadic International Inc. (DYAI) REPORT OVERVIEW

On March 2nd, 2018, Dyadic International Inc. closed out the trading session at $1.45 (down 2.68%), compared to the previous day close of $1.49. The volume on the day was 16,713.0 (up 7.51%), compared to the company's previous day volume of 15,545. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2016 vs December 31st, 2015, Dyadic International reported revenue of $0.59MM vs $0.32MM (up 87.66%) and basic earnings per share -$0.10 vs $1.91. Dyadic International is expected to report earnings on March 21st, 2018, the report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2017.

Access Growth Market Report's Dyadic International Inc. Research Report at:
http://GrowthMarketReport.com/signup/?co=DYAI

Our Actionable Research on Harleysville Savings Financial Corp. (OTC: HARL) and Dyadic International Inc. (OTC: DYAI) can be downloaded free of charge at http://GrowthMarketReport.com/.

ABOUT Growth Market Report

It's no secret that Wall Street analysts spend the lion's share of their time focused on large, well-known companies and securities?they make most of their money from investment banking. As a result, small-cap companies are relatively underserved when it comes to top-quality research and analysis. Growth Market Report was developed to fill in that gap.

DISCLAIMER

Growth Market Report is neither a registered broker-dealer nor a registered investment advisor. For more information please read our full disclaimer at http://GrowthMarketReport.com/.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst, provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by Growth Market Report. Growth Market Report is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

Growth Market Report, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. Growth Market Report, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, Growth Market Report, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither Growth Market Report nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Jack Sutherland, Media Department
Office: +1 (205) 217-4026
E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE: Growth Market Report



© Accesswire 2018
Managers
NameTitle
Ronald B. Geib Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Brendan J. McGill President, Director & Chief Operating Officer
M. Shane Michalak Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Adrian D. Gordon Secretary, Chief Information Officer & Senior VP
George W. Meschter Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HARLEYSVILLE FINANCIAL CORP1.08%0
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD7.31%207 586
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO LTD0.00%86 130
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP-0.59%64 812
JAPAN POST BANK CO LTD-3.79%60 447
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK-1.43%57 430
