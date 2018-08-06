Harris : Awarded $400 Million Increase to Electronic Warfare IDIQ Contract Ceiling for International F-16s

Highlights:

Electronic warfare system shields F-16s from sophisticated radio frequency threats

Continues company's 15-year legacy of electronic warfare systems on international F-16s

Positions Harris to secure additional F-16 electronic warfare system upgrades worldwide

Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS) has been awarded a $400 million increase to the ceiling value of a single-award IDIQ contract to supply electronic warfare (EW) systems for international F-16 fighters - helping to protect allied aircraft against evolving radar and electronic threats. The new ceiling value is $491 million and was received during the fourth quarter of Harris' fiscal 2018.

Harris will provide AN/ALQ-211(V)4/9 Advanced Integrated Defensive Electronic Warfare Suite (AIDEWS) systems, spares and engineering support to several allied countries as part of a Foreign Military Sales contract through the U.S. Air Force, further expanding the system's presence on F-16s worldwide. The ALQ-211 detects and protects aircraft from lethal threats and provides multi-spectral - radio frequency, infrared and laser - situational awareness. The systems can be installed inside an aircraft fuselage or as a wing-mounted pod.

'The Harris AIDEWS system provides our allies with sophisticated, high-performance electronic protection and offers the flexibility needed to meet unique mission needs,' said Ed Zoiss, president, Harris Electronic Systems. 'Harris has provided AIDEWS to the Air Force and its allies since 2003 and continues to be the EW solution of choice for international F-16s.'

Harris has delivered EW solutions for a wide variety of airborne platforms for more than sixty years. Harris airborne EW systems support and enable missions for strategic bombers, tactical fighters and rotary aircraft by helping aviators to detect, avoid, and where necessary, defeat electronic threats at every level of engagement.

