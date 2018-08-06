Log in
Harris : Awarded $400 Million Increase to Electronic Warfare IDIQ Contract Ceiling for International F-16s

08/06/2018 | 03:06pm CEST

Highlights:

  • Electronic warfare system shields F-16s from sophisticated radio frequency threats
  • Continues company's 15-year legacy of electronic warfare systems on international F-16s
  • Positions Harris to secure additional F-16 electronic warfare system upgrades worldwide

Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS) has been awarded a $400 million increase to the ceiling value of a single-award IDIQ contract to supply electronic warfare (EW) systems for international F-16 fighters - helping to protect allied aircraft against evolving radar and electronic threats. The new ceiling value is $491 million and was received during the fourth quarter of Harris' fiscal 2018.

Harris will provide AN/ALQ-211(V)4/9 Advanced Integrated Defensive Electronic Warfare Suite (AIDEWS) systems, spares and engineering support to several allied countries as part of a Foreign Military Sales contract through the U.S. Air Force, further expanding the system's presence on F-16s worldwide. The ALQ-211 detects and protects aircraft from lethal threats and provides multi-spectral - radio frequency, infrared and laser - situational awareness. The systems can be installed inside an aircraft fuselage or as a wing-mounted pod.

'The Harris AIDEWS system provides our allies with sophisticated, high-performance electronic protection and offers the flexibility needed to meet unique mission needs,' said Ed Zoiss, president, Harris Electronic Systems. 'Harris has provided AIDEWS to the Air Force and its allies since 2003 and continues to be the EW solution of choice for international F-16s.'

Harris has delivered EW solutions for a wide variety of airborne platforms for more than sixty years. Harris airborne EW systems support and enable missions for strategic bombers, tactical fighters and rotary aircraft by helping aviators to detect, avoid, and where necessary, defeat electronic threats at every level of engagement.

About Harris Corporation
Harris Corporation is a leading technology innovator, solving customers' toughest mission-critical challenges by providing solutions that connect, inform and protect. Harris supports government and commercial customers in more than 100 countries and has approximately $6 billion in annual revenue. The company is organized into three business segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems and Space and Intelligence Systems. Learn more at harris.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect management's current expectations, assumptions and estimates of future performance and economic conditions. Such statements are made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and future trends to differ materially from those matters expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Statements about the value or expected value of orders, contracts or programs and about system capabilities are forward-looking and involve risk and uncertainties. Harris disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

# # #

Disclaimer

Harris Corporation published this content on 06 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2018 13:05:07 UTC
