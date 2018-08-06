Harris Corporation : Awarded $400 Million Increase to Electronic Warfare IDIQ Contract Ceiling for International F-16s

Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS) has been awarded a $400 million increase
to the ceiling value of a single-award
IDIQ contract to supply electronic warfare (EW) systems for
international F-16 fighters – helping to protect allied aircraft against
evolving radar and electronic threats. The new ceiling value is $491
million and was received during the fourth quarter of Harris' fiscal
2018.
Harris will provide AN/ALQ-211(V)4/9
Advanced Integrated Defensive Electronic Warfare Suite (AIDEWS) systems,
spares and engineering support to several allied countries as part of a
Foreign Military Sales contract through the U.S. Air Force, further
expanding the system’s presence on F-16s worldwide. The ALQ-211 detects
and protects aircraft from lethal threats and provides multi-spectral –
radio frequency, infrared and laser – situational awareness. The systems
can be installed inside an aircraft fuselage or as a wing-mounted pod.
“The Harris AIDEWS system provides our allies with sophisticated,
high-performance electronic protection and offers the flexibility needed
to meet unique mission needs,” said Ed Zoiss, president, Harris
Electronic Systems. “Harris has provided AIDEWS to the Air Force and its
allies since 2003 and continues to be the EW solution of choice for
international F-16s.”
Harris has delivered EW solutions for a wide variety of airborne
platforms for more than sixty years. Harris airborne EW systems support
and enable missions for strategic bombers, tactical fighters and rotary
aircraft by helping aviators to detect, avoid, and where necessary,
defeat electronic threats at every level of engagement.
