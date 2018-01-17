Log in
HARRIS CORPORATION (HRS)
Report
Harris Corporation : to Announce Second Quarter Results on Tuesday, January 30, 2018

01/17/2018

Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS) will host a conference call on Tuesday, January 30, 2018, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss its second quarter fiscal year 2018 financial results. The company will issue a press release reporting its second quarter results at approximately 6:30 a.m. ET.

The dial-in numbers for the teleconference are (U.S.) 877-407-6184 and (International) 201-389-0877, and participants will be directed to an operator. Please allow at least 10 minutes before the scheduled start time to connect to the teleconference. Participants are encouraged to listen via webcast, and view management’s supporting slide presentation, which will be broadcast live at www.harris.com/investors/financial-reports. A recording of the call will be available on the Harris website, beginning at approximately 12 p.m. ET on January 30.

About Harris Corporation

Harris Corporation is a leading technology innovator, solving customers’ toughest mission-critical challenges by providing solutions that connect, inform and protect. Harris supports government and commercial customers in more than 100 countries and has approximately $6 billion in annual revenue. The company is organized into three business segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems and Space and Intelligence Systems. Learn more at harris.com.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 6 086 M
EBIT 2018 1 183 M
Net income 2018 738 M
Debt 2018 2 975 M
Yield 2018 1,55%
P/E ratio 2018 24,26
P/E ratio 2019 21,03
EV / Sales 2018 3,34x
EV / Sales 2019 3,12x
Capitalization 17 376 M
Technical analysis trends HARRIS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 158 $
Spread / Average Target 8,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William M. Brown Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Rahul Ghai Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Ross Niebergall Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
James C. Stoffel Independent Director
Leslie F. Kenne Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HARRIS CORPORATION3.93%17 376
CISCO SYSTEMS6.71%200 414
QUALCOMM2.12%100 612
ZTE CORPORATION--.--%23 600
ERICSSON3.99%23 208
ARISTA NETWORKS INC7.30%18 478
