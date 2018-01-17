Harris Corporation : to Announce Second Quarter Results on Tuesday, January 30, 2018

Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS) will host a conference call on Tuesday, January 30, 2018, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss its second quarter fiscal year 2018 financial results. The company will issue a press release reporting its second quarter results at approximately 6:30 a.m. ET.

The dial-in numbers for the teleconference are (U.S.) 877-407-6184 and (International) 201-389-0877, and participants will be directed to an operator. Please allow at least 10 minutes before the scheduled start time to connect to the teleconference. Participants are encouraged to listen via webcast, and view management’s supporting slide presentation, which will be broadcast live at www.harris.com/investors/financial-reports. A recording of the call will be available on the Harris website, beginning at approximately 12 p.m. ET on January 30.

About Harris Corporation

Harris Corporation is a leading technology innovator, solving customers’ toughest mission-critical challenges by providing solutions that connect, inform and protect. Harris supports government and commercial customers in more than 100 countries and has approximately $6 billion in annual revenue. The company is organized into three business segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems and Space and Intelligence Systems. Learn more at harris.com.

