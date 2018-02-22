Log in
HARSCO CORPORATION (HSC)
Harsco Corporation : to Host Earnings Call

02/22/2018

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2018 / Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q4 Earnings Call to be held on February 22, 2018 at 9:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/1806

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing [email protected] or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 1 567 M
EBIT 2017 138 M
Net income 2017 54,0 M
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 25,77
P/E ratio 2018 22,19
Capi. / Sales 2017 0,86x
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,83x
Capitalization 1 347 M
Chart HARSCO CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Harsco Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | HSC | US4158641070 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends HARSCO CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 23,7 $
Spread / Average Target 41%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Francis Nicholas Grasberger President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David C. Everitt Non-Executive Chairman
Peter Francis Minan Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Tony DeGregorio Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Kathy G. Eddy Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HARSCO CORPORATION-12.60%1 347
MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED-7.81%2 850
ZHENGZHOU COAL MINING MACHINERY GROUP CO-9.73%1 522
SANY HEAVY EQUIPMENT INT'L HLDS CO., LTD29.71%881
AUSDRILL LIMITED-0.38%737
SHANGHAI CHUANGLI GROUP CO LTD-10.46%669
