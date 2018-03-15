Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Hartford Financial Services Group (The)    HIG

SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

The Hartford : Announces Closing of $500 Million Senior Notes Offering

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/15/2018 | 05:50pm CET

The Hartford today announced the closing of an offering of $500 million of 4.4 percent senior notes due 2048.

“We are pleased with the results of the offering and with the interest it has garnered in the market,” said The Hartford’s Chief Financial Officer Beth Bombara. “We intend to use the net proceeds to repay $320 million in senior notes maturing on March 15, 2018, and for general corporate purposes. The offering is consistent with our previously announced long-term debt management plans.”

The Hartford’s plans, which also include a previously announced intent to call $500 million junior subordinated debt at par in June 2018 and to repay a $413 million debt maturity in 2019, are expected to reduce leverage over time. In addition, The Hartford is in the process of amending and extending its revolving credit facility, with a reduction in the size of the facility from $1 billion to $750 million. The reduction in size of the facility and the extension of the facility through March 2023 are subject to, and would be effective upon, the closing of the sale of Talcott Resolution.

Citigroup Global Markets Inc. and Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated acted as joint book-running managers for the offering of senior notes.

About The Hartford

The Hartford is a leader in property and casualty insurance, group benefits and mutual funds. With more than 200 years of expertise, The Hartford is widely recognized for its service excellence, sustainability practices, trust and integrity. More information on the company and its financial performance is available at https://www.thehartford.com. Follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TheHartford_PR.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc., (NYSE: HIG) operates through its subsidiaries under the brand name, The Hartford, and is headquartered in Hartford, Conn. For additional details, please read The Hartford’s legal notice.

HIG-F

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

Some of the statements in this release may be considered forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “seeks,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “projects” and similar references to the future. We caution investors that these forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially. Investors should consider the important risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ. These important risks and uncertainties include those discussed in our 2017 Annual Report on Form 10-K, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Forms 10-Q, and the other filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We assume no obligation to update this release, which speaks as of the date issued.

From time to time, The Hartford may use its website to disseminate material company information. Financial and other important information regarding The Hartford is routinely accessible through and posted on our website at https://ir.thehartford.com. In addition, you may automatically receive email alerts and other information about The Hartford when you enroll your email address by visiting the “Email Alerts” section at https://ir.thehartford.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICE
05:50pTHE HARTFORD : Announces Closing of $500 Million Senior Notes Offering
BU
04:14pHARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP IN : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreemen..
AQ
01:29pHARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES : A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to The Hartf..
AQ
03/14A.M. BEST : Assigns Issue Credit Rating to The Hartford Financial Services Group..
BU
03/13HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP IN : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
03/05HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES : Damages - Pain and suffering - Lien
AQ
03/02HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (T : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/01HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES : The Hartford Enters Renewal Rights Agreement For T..
AQ
03/01THE HARTFORD : Recognized For Climate Leadership Efforts
BU
02/23HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES IN : DE MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINA..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02/22Hartford Financial declares $0.25 dividend 
02/09Hartford Financial Services' (HIG) CEO Chris Swift on Q4 2017 Results - Earni.. 
02/09Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slid.. 
02/08Hartford Financial beats by $0.04 
02/07Notable earnings after Thursday?s close 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 18 653 M
EBIT 2018 1 873 M
Net income 2018 1 574 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 1,91%
P/E ratio 2018 12,03
P/E ratio 2019 11,27
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,04x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,01x
Capitalization 19 388 M
Chart HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICE
Duration : Period :
Hartford Financial Service Technical Analysis Chart | HIG | US4165151048 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 60,5 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher J. Swift Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Douglas G. Elliot President
William A. Bloom Executive Vice President-Operations & Technology
Beth Ann Bombara Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Adam Seidner Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (THE)-3.50%19 388
ALLIANZ-3.34%101 228
CHUBB LTD-3.67%65 873
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP-7.80%50 484
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP4.25%49 394
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES2.92%42 955
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.