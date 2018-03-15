The Hartford : Announces Closing of $500 Million Senior Notes Offering

The
Hartford today announced the closing of an offering of $500 million
of 4.4 percent senior notes due 2048.
“We are pleased with the results of the offering and with the interest
it has garnered in the market,” said The Hartford’s Chief Financial
Officer Beth Bombara. “We intend to use the net proceeds to repay $320
million in senior notes maturing on March 15, 2018, and for general
corporate purposes. The offering is consistent with our previously
announced long-term debt management plans.”
The Hartford’s plans, which also include a previously announced intent
to call $500 million junior subordinated debt at par in June 2018 and to
repay a $413 million debt maturity in 2019, are expected to reduce
leverage over time. In addition, The Hartford is in the process of
amending and extending its revolving credit facility, with a reduction
in the size of the facility from $1 billion to $750 million. The
reduction in size of the facility and the extension of the facility
through March 2023 are subject to, and would be effective upon, the
closing of the sale of Talcott Resolution.
Citigroup Global Markets Inc. and Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith
Incorporated acted as joint book-running managers for the offering of
senior notes.
HIG-F
