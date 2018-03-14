Log in
HASBRO (HAS)
03/14 09:00:01 pm
89.075 USD   -0.31%
11:18pTOYS 'R' US WIL : Wsj
RE
11:18pHASBRO : Toys 'R' Us will likely shut all U.S. stores, risking 33,00..
RE
03/13HASBRO : Let It Rip! at the 2018 BEYBLADE Burst World Championship
BU
Hasbro : Toys 'R' Us will likely shut all U.S. stores, risking 33,000 jobs - WSJ

03/14/2018 | 11:18pm CET
People pass by Toys R Us store at Times Square in New York

(Reuters) - Iconic toy store chain Toys 'R' Us Inc will sell or close all its U.S. stores in the coming months, risking up to 33,000 jobs, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

The announcement was made to workers by Chief Executive David Brandon at the toy-store chain's Wayne, New Jersey headquarters, the Journal said http://on.wsj.com/2tPultm.

The closure of Toys 'R' Us is a blow to generations of consumers and hundreds of toy makers that sold their products at the chain's 885 U.S. locations, including Barbie maker Mattel Inc, board game company Hasbro Inc and other large vendors such as Lego.

Toys 'R' Us, which has roughly 33,000 full- and part-time U.S. employees, was already in the process of closing one fifth of its stores as part of efforts to emerge from one of the largest ever bankruptcies by a specialty retailer.

Efforts collapsed this month after lenders decided, absent a clear reorganization plan, they could recover more in a liquidation, closing stores and raising money from merchandise sales, sources with knowledge of the matter said.

"I have always believed that this brand and this business should exist in the U.S.," Brandon said on a conference call with staff, the Wall Street Journal said.

The retailer is likely to liquidate in France, Spain, Poland and Australia, Brandon said, according the newspaper. He added that Toys 'R' Us also planned to sell operations in Canada, Central Europe and Asia.

Toys 'R' Us is trying to package its Canadian business with 200 U.S. stores and find a buyer, the CEO said, according to the Journal.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil and Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru and Tracy Rucinski in Chicago; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

Stocks treated in this article : Hasbro, Mattel
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MATTEL -2.00% 14.18 Delayed Quote.-2.54%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 5 310 M
EBIT 2018 861 M
Net income 2018 673 M
Debt 2018 200 M
Yield 2018 2,77%
P/E ratio 2018 16,66
P/E ratio 2019 15,56
EV / Sales 2018 2,14x
EV / Sales 2019 2,04x
Capitalization 11 185 M
Managers
NameTitle
Brian D. Goldner Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John A. Frascotti President
Tom Courtney Executive Vice President-Global Operations
Deborah M. Thomas CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Alan G. Hassenfeld Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HASBRO-0.90%11 185
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE3.38%13 240
UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT11.72%9 824
BANDAI NAMCO HOLDINGS INC-10.53%7 207
MATTEL-2.54%5 155
CD PROJEKT SA16.99%3 244
