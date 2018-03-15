Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Hasbro    HAS

HASBRO (HAS)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Hasbro : sees near-term disruption from Toys 'R' Us liquidation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/15/2018 | 05:49pm CET

(Reuters) - U.S. toymaker Hasbro Inc said on Thursday that the pending liquidation and closure of Toys 'R' Us Inc stores is expected to be "disruptive" in the near term.

Toys 'R' Us Inc said earlier in the day that it would shutter or sell its stores in the United States after failing to find a buyer or reach a deal to restructure its debt.

The liquidation is expected to be most disruptive in 2018, Hasbro said in an email.

The iconic toy retailer accounted for about 9 percent of Hasbro's global sales in 2017, according to analysts.

Hasbro's shares were down 1.1 percent at $87.52 in afternoon trading.

Shares of rival Mattel Inc dropped nearly 3 percent to $13.78. Toys 'R' Us accounted for about 11 percent of the company's sales in 2017, analysts estimated.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Stocks treated in this article : Hasbro, Mattel
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MATTEL -2.68% 13.785 Delayed Quote.-5.92%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HASBRO
05:49pHASBRO : sees near-term disruption from Toys 'R' Us liquidation
RE
04:06pToys 'R' Us goes out of business, 30,000 jobs at stake
RE
01:38pWith Death of Toys 'R' Us, Toy Makers Brace for Major Hit
DJ
04:02aToys 'R' Us plans to close all U.S. stores; 33,000 jobs at risk - source
RE
01:50aToys 'R' Us plans to close all U.S. stores; 33,000 jobs at risk
RE
01:50aToys 'R' Us plans to close all U.S. stores; 33,000 jobs at risk
RE
03/13HASBRO : Let It Rip! at the 2018 BEYBLADE Burst World Championship
BU
03/10HASBRO : to Roll Out Plant-Based Packaging
AQ
03/09Toymakers tumble as Toys 'R' Us prepares to liquidate
RE
03/08HASBRO : to Roll Out Plant-Based Packaging
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08:55aToys "R" Us initiates bankruptcy process 
03/14Top 2 'Safer' Dividend Achievers Of 31 Are Holly By Yield & Assurant By Gains.. 
03/14Lifeline for Toys "R" Us? 
03/14Don't Invest Based On Trump's Tweets - Cramer's Mad Money (3/13/18) 
03/14WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Latest Bite In The Grocery Wars 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 5 310 M
EBIT 2018 861 M
Net income 2018 673 M
Debt 2018 200 M
Yield 2018 2,79%
P/E ratio 2018 16,53
P/E ratio 2019 15,43
EV / Sales 2018 2,13x
EV / Sales 2019 2,02x
Capitalization 11 095 M
Chart HASBRO
Duration : Period :
Hasbro Technical Analysis Chart | HAS | US4180561072 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends HASBRO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 108 $
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian D. Goldner Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John A. Frascotti President
Tom Courtney Executive Vice President-Global Operations
Deborah M. Thomas CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Alan G. Hassenfeld Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HASBRO-1.69%11 095
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE-0.50%12 983
UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT11.72%9 808
BANDAI NAMCO HOLDINGS INC-10.53%7 117
MATTEL-5.92%4 977
CD PROJEKT SA17.30%3 237
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.