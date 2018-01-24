Log in
HASBRO (HAS)
Report
Hasbro : to Webcast Fourth Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call and Annual Investor Update at New York Toy Fair 2018

01/24/2018 | 08:12pm CET

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) today announced that it will webcast its fourth quarter and full year 2017 earnings conference call on Wednesday, February 7, 2018 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, following the release of Hasbro's financial results.

Certain financial and statistical information included in the webcast, such as information required by Regulation G, will be available at the time of the webcasts in the “Press Releases” section of Hasbro’s website at www.hasbro.com, under “Corporate - Investors.”

Additionally, the Company will webcast its Annual Investor Update at New York Toy Fair 2018 on Friday, February 16, 2018 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The meeting will be hosted by Hasbro senior management including Brian Goldner, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Deborah Thomas, Chief Financial Officer, and John Frascotti, President.

Both webcasts and the accompanying presentation slides will be available to investors and the media on Hasbro's Investor Relations home page at http://investor.hasbro.com. Replays of the call and the Investor Day will be available at the same location approximately 2 hours following completion of each event.

About Hasbro

Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS) is a global play and entertainment company committed to Creating the World's Best Play Experiences. From toys and games to television, movies, digital gaming and consumer products, Hasbro offers a variety of ways for audiences to experience its iconic brands, including NERF, MY LITTLE PONY, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH, MONOPOLY, LITTLEST PET SHOP and MAGIC: THE GATHERING, as well as premier partner brands. Through Hasbro Studios and its film labels, Allspark Pictures and Allspark Animation, the Company is building its brands globally through great storytelling and content on all screens. Hasbro is committed to making the world a better place for children and their families through corporate social responsibility and philanthropy. Hasbro ranked No. 1 on the 2017 100 Best Corporate Citizens list by CR Magazine, and has been named one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere Institute for the past six years. Learn more at www.hasbro.com, and follow us on Twitter (@Hasbro & @HasbroNews) and Instagram (@Hasbro).

© 2018 Hasbro, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

HAS-IR


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 5 332 M
EBIT 2017 836 M
Net income 2017 623 M
Debt 2017 366 M
Yield 2017 2,38%
P/E ratio 2017 19,17
P/E ratio 2018 18,28
EV / Sales 2017 2,28x
EV / Sales 2018 2,19x
Capitalization 11 778 M
Chart HASBRO
Duration : Period :
Hasbro Technical Analysis Chart | HAS | US4180561072 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends HASBRO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 105 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian D. Goldner Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John A. Frascotti President
Tom Courtney Executive Vice President-Global Operations
Deborah M. Thomas CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Alan G. Hassenfeld Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HASBRO-0.03%11 778
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC7.85%13 323
UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT7.39%9 483
BANDAI NAMCO HOLDINGS INC-4.08%7 356
MATTEL4.62%6 105
CD PROJEKT SA21.08%3 361
