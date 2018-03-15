Log in
HASBRO (HAS)
Toys 'R' Us preparing to close all U.S. stores - source

03/15/2018 | 12:46am CET
People pass by Toys R Us store at Times Square in New York

(Reuters) - Bankrupt Toys 'R' Us Inc is preparing to sell or close all 885 stores in its U.S. chain, risking up to 33,000 jobs, after failing to reach a deal to restructure billions of dollars in debt, a person familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

In Britain, its 75 remaining shops will close within six weeks, joint administrators for the retailer said earlier on Wednesday after they were unable to find a buyer for all or part of the business, resulting in the loss of about 3,000 jobs.

Creditors decided they can get more from liquidating assets of the toy seller, the largest in the United States and one of the best known in the world, rather than finding a way to keep the business alive, the person said on condition of anonymity to discuss the private negotiations.

A Toys 'R' Us spokeswoman declined to comment on internal meetings or their content.

The planned closure in coming months is a blow to generations of consumers and hundreds of toy makers that sold products at the chain, including Barbie maker Mattel Inc, board game company Hasbro Inc and other large vendors such as Lego.

With shoppers flocking to online platforms like Amazon.com Inc and children choosing electronic gadgets over toys, Toys 'R' Us has struggled to service debt from a $6.6 billion (£4.7 billion) leveraged buyout by private equity firms KKR & Co LP and Bain Capital and real estate investor Vornado Realty Trust in 2005.

The Wall Street Journal earlier on Wednesday reported that Toys 'R' Us Chief Executive David Brandon told staff about the likely closures on a conference call.

Toys 'R' Us had been closing one-fifth of its stores as part of efforts to emerge from one of the largest ever bankruptcies by a specialty retailer.

Those efforts collapsed this month after lenders decided, absent a clear reorganization plan, they could recover more by closing stores and raising money from merchandise sales, sources with knowledge of the matter said.

The retailer is likely to liquidate in France, Spain, Poland and Australia, Brandon said, according to the Wall Street Journal. He added that Toys 'R' Us also planned to sell operations in Canada, Central Europe and Asia.

Toys 'R' Us is trying to package its Canadian business with 200 U.S. stores and find a buyer, the CEO said, according to the Journal.

The company had already been working with liquidators Tiger Capital Group LLC, Great American Group LLC, Hilco Merchant Resources LLC and Gordon Brothers Retail Partners LLC on previously announced store closures, and the four are expected to continue with the additional closings, sources said.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil and Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru and Tracy Rucinski in Chicago; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar and Richard Chang)

By Tracy Rucinski

Stocks treated in this article : Hasbro, Mattel, Vornado Realty Trust, KKR & Co. L.P.
KKR & CO. L.P. -1.34% 22.12 Delayed Quote.7.74%
MATTEL -2.00% 14.18 Delayed Quote.-2.54%
VORNADO REALTY TRUST 0.00% 68.22 Delayed Quote.-12.74%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 5 310 M
EBIT 2018 861 M
Net income 2018 673 M
Debt 2018 200 M
Yield 2018 2,77%
P/E ratio 2018 16,66
P/E ratio 2019 15,56
EV / Sales 2018 2,14x
EV / Sales 2019 2,04x
Capitalization 11 185 M
Managers
NameTitle
Brian D. Goldner Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John A. Frascotti President
Tom Courtney Executive Vice President-Global Operations
Deborah M. Thomas CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Alan G. Hassenfeld Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HASBRO-0.90%11 185
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE3.38%13 240
UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT11.72%9 824
BANDAI NAMCO HOLDINGS INC-10.53%7 207
MATTEL-2.54%5 155
CD PROJEKT SA16.99%3 244
