Hastings Technology Metals Ltd Investor Presentation March 2018

Hastings Technology Metals Ltd (ASX:HAS) provides the Company's latest Investor Presentation titled "Future Producer of Neodymium & Praseodymium to the Permanent Magnet Industry".



Summary



- Experienced management team with rare earth production experience



- Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) completed Nov 2017



- Off-take MOUs signed with Thyssenkrupp, Germany and 3 Chinese RE producers



- Native Title Agreement signed



- Mining Lease granted for 21 yrs since March 2016



- MREC with high NdPr content



- DFS basket price:USD29.20/kg



- Mine construction 2Q 2018

Production Q1 2020



- Probable Ore Reserves 5.15m tonnes



- JORC Resource Estimate

currently @ 21.0m tonnes



- Market Cap A$240m



- NPV A$466m



- IRR 78%



- EBITDA payback 2.3yrs



- Cash post rights issue A$25m



- No debt



- EVs exponential growth of 5x from 2020 to 2040



To view the full presentation, please visit:

http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/IC55YZ17







About Hastings Technology Metals Ltd:



Hastings Technology Metals Ltd (ASX:HAS) (FRA:5AM) is currently developing a rare earths mine and processing plant at Yangibana in the Gascoyne Region of Western Australia. The processing plant is anticipated to commence production of MREC in late 2019. Hastings has completed both beneficiation and hydrometallurgy pilot plants, in the process producing MREC samples which are high in neodymium and praseodymium content. These are critical materials for the production of permanent magnets and other technology applications. The MREC will be capable of being further separated and refined to produce a number of individual rare earth oxides outside of Australia. Hastings estimates an annual production quantity of 15,000 tonnes of MREC¹ which it will sell to offtake partners globally.





