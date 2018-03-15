Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Hastings Technology Metals Ltd    HAS   AU000000HAS0

HASTINGS TECHNOLOGY METALS LTD (HAS)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Hastings Technology Metals Ltd Investor Presentation March 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/15/2018 | 05:00am CET
Investor Presentation March 2018

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Hastings Technology Metals Ltd (ASX:HAS) provides the Company's latest Investor Presentation titled "Future Producer of Neodymium & Praseodymium to the Permanent Magnet Industry".

Summary

- Experienced management team with rare earth production experience

- Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) completed Nov 2017

- Off-take MOUs signed with Thyssenkrupp, Germany and 3 Chinese RE producers

- Native Title Agreement signed

- Mining Lease granted for 21 yrs since March 2016

- MREC with high NdPr content

- DFS basket price:USD29.20/kg

- Mine construction 2Q 2018
Production Q1 2020

- Probable Ore Reserves 5.15m tonnes

- JORC Resource Estimate
currently @ 21.0m tonnes

- Market Cap A$240m

- NPV A$466m

- IRR 78%

- EBITDA payback 2.3yrs

- Cash post rights issue A$25m

- No debt

- EVs exponential growth of 5x from 2020 to 2040

To view the full presentation, please visit:
http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/IC55YZ17



About Hastings Technology Metals Ltd:

Hastings Technology Metals Ltd (ASX:HAS) (FRA:5AM) is currently developing a rare earths mine and processing plant at Yangibana in the Gascoyne Region of Western Australia. The processing plant is anticipated to commence production of MREC in late 2019. Hastings has completed both beneficiation and hydrometallurgy pilot plants, in the process producing MREC samples which are high in neodymium and praseodymium content. These are critical materials for the production of permanent magnets and other technology applications. The MREC will be capable of being further separated and refined to produce a number of individual rare earth oxides outside of Australia. Hastings estimates an annual production quantity of 15,000 tonnes of MREC¹ which it will sell to offtake partners globally.



Source:

Hastings Technology Metals Ltd



Contact:

Charles Lew
Executive Chairman
T: +65-9790-9008

Guy Robertson
Finance Director
T: +61-9078-7674

© ABN Newswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HASTINGS TECHNOLOGY METALS
05:00aHastings Technology Metals Ltd Investor Presentation March 2018
AW
04:58aHASTINGS TECHNOLOGY METALS LTD (ASX : HAS) Investor Presentation March 2018
AQ
04:45aHastings Technology Metals Ltd Rights Issue Completion of Shortfall Take Up ..
AW
04:42aHASTINGS TECHNOLOGY METALS LTD (ASX : HAS) Rights Issue Completion of Shortfall ..
AQ
03/13HASTINGS TECHNOLOGY METALS LTD (ASX : HAS) Half Yearly Report
AQ
03/13Hastings Technology Metals Ltd Half Yearly Report
AW
02/28Hastings Technology Metals Ltd Offtake MOU Signed with Thyssenkrupp Raw Mate..
AW
02/28HASTINGS TECHNOLOGY METALS LTD (ASX : HAS) Offtake MOU Signed with Thyssenkrupp ..
AQ
02/12Hastings Technology Metals Ltd Rights Issue Offer Document and Entitlement F..
AW
02/12HASTINGS TECHNOLOGY METALS LTD (ASX : HAS) Rights Issue Offer Document and Entit..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2015Rate Hikes Will Happen Gradually - Cramer's Mad Money (2/9/15) 
2015Post-earnings upgrade on Hasbro 
2015Hasbro (HAS) Q4 2014 Results - Earnings Call Webcast 
2015Hasbro sets new $500M buyback program 
2015More on Hasbro's Q4 
Chart HASTINGS TECHNOLOGY METALS
Duration : Period :
Hastings Technology Metals Technical Analysis Chart | HAS | AU000000HAS0 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends HASTINGS TECHNOLOGY METALS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Managers
NameTitle
Foon Keong Lew Executive Chairman
Charles Tan Chief Operating Officer
Guy Robertson Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Steinmetz Jean-Claude Non-Executive Director
Aris Stamoulis Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HASTINGS TECHNOLOGY METALS LTD-6.94%0
AK ALROSA PAO--.--%11 783
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP-7.23%8 848
KOREA ZINC CO LTD--.--%8 683
ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LTD-2.50%8 101
CHINA NORTHERN RARE EARTH (GROUP) HIGH-TECH CO.-8.29%7 691
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.