Hastings Technology Metals Ltd Rights Issue Completion of Shortfall Take Up By Underwriters

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Hastings Technology Metals Ltd (ASX:HAS) advises that the take up by underwriters of the shortfall shares under the fully underwritten (one for seventeen) non-renounceable rights issue announced on 2 February 2018 is now complete.



The rights issue raised approximately $12.2 million before costs.



A summary of shares on issue following completion of the issue of shares to underwriters is as follows:



------------------------------------------------------------------- Event Number of Shares ------------------------------------------------------------------- Shares Currently on Issue 677,301,700 Shares taken up by the underwriters 33,710,975 ------------------------------------------------------------------- Total shares after rights issue 711,012,675 -------------------------------------------------------------------





