HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS, INC.
Hawaiian : Airlines, Oakland Raiders Extend Partnership

08/06/2018

HONOLULU - Hawaiian Airlines, the leading carrier for service between the Bay Area and Hawai'i, will serve as the Official Airline of The Oakland Raiders for the 2018 NFL season. For the 19th straight year, Hawai'i's flagship airline will share its warm Hawaiian hospitality with players, coaches and trainers as they travel to nine away games, starting with the team's Aug. 18 contest against the Los Angeles Rams.

'We look forward to welcoming the Raiders onboard so they may once again enjoy our award-winning in-flight experience in the superior comfort of our aircraft as they get ready for kick off,' said Brent Overbeek, senior vice president for revenue management and network planning at Hawaiian Airlines.

'The Raiders are excited to extend our relationship with Hawaiian Airlines, an excellent partner for nearly two decades,' said Raiders President Marc Badain. 'Hawaiian is dedicated to providing outstanding comfort and service for the Raiders, helping the players and coaches prepare for football.'

Hawaiian's designated Airbus A330 aircraft, now equipped with lie-flat leather seats and more Extra Comfort seats, will fly the team more than 22,000 miles to games at Seattle - Seahawks (Aug. 29-31), Denver - Broncos (Sept. 15-16), Miami - Dolphins (Sept. 21-23), Los Angeles - Chargers (Oct. 6-7), Phoenix - Cardinals (Nov. 17-18), Baltimore - Ravens (Nov. 23-25), Cleveland - Browns (Dec. 14-16), and Kansas City - Chiefs (Dec 28-30).

In addition to experiencing Hawaiian's 'Mea Ho'okipa' (I am host) onboard hospitality, team members will be served hearty, nutritious meals along with an assortment of healthy snacks that include fresh fruit, protein bars and, at the Raiders' request, products from Hawai'i, such as Passion Orange Guava Juice and Hawaiian Iced Tea. For entertainment, Hawaiian offers a wide selection of movies, TV shows and music.

Last year, Hawaiian carried more than 1 million guests between Hawai'i and its Bay Area gateways at the Oakland, San Francisco, and San Jose international airports. Hawaiian is also celebrating its 10-year anniversary of service between Oakland and the Hawaiian Islands. The airline offers daily non-stop flights between Oakland and Honolulu on O'ahu, Līhu'e on Kaua'i, and Kahului on Maui.

About Hawaiian Airlines
Hawaiian® has led all U.S. carriers in on-time performance for each of the past 14 years (2004-2017) as reported by the U.S. Department of Transportation. Consumer surveys by Condé Nast Traveler, Travel + Leisure and TripAdvisor have placed Hawaiian among the top of all domestic airlines serving Hawai'i.

Now in its 89th year of continuous service, Hawaiian is Hawai'i's biggest and longest-serving airline. Hawaiian offers non-stop service to Hawai'i from more U.S. gateway cities (12) than any other airline, along with service from Japan, South Korea, China, Australia, New Zealand, American Samoa and Tahiti. Hawaiian also provides approximately 170 jet flights daily between the Hawaiian Islands, with a total of more than 250 daily flights system-wide.

Hawaiian Airlines, Inc. is a subsidiary of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HA). Additional information is available at HawaiianAirlines.com. Follow Hawaiian's Twitter updates (@HawaiianAir), become a fan on Facebook (Hawaiian Airlines), and follow us on Instagram (hawaiianairlines). For career postings and updates, follow Hawaiian's LinkedIn page.

For media inquiries, please visit Hawaiian Airlines' online newsroom.

Disclaimer

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. published this content on 06 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2018 21:05:02 UTC
