Hawaiian : Airlines Reports January 2018 Traffic Statistics

HONOLULU, Feb. 6, 2018/PRNewswire/ -- Hawaiian Airlines, Inc., a subsidiary of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HA), today announced its system-wide traffic statistics for the month of January.

SYSTEM-WIDE OPERATIONS1

JANUARY 2018 2017 % CHANGE PAX 972,672 932,157 4.3% RPMS (000) 1,368,300 1,334,198 2.6% ASMS (000) 1,626,056 1,589,303 2.3% LF 84.1% 83.9% 0.2 pts

PAX Passengers transported RPM Revenue Passenger Miles; one paying passenger transported one mile ASM Available Seat Miles; one seat transported one mile LF Load Factor; percentage of seating capacity filled 1Includes the operations of contract carriers under capacity purchase agreements.

About Hawaiian Airlines

Hawaiian® has led all U.S. carriers in on-time performance for each of the past 13 years (2004-2016) as reported by the U.S. Department of Transportation. Consumer surveys by Condé Nast Traveler and Travel + Leisure have placed Hawaiian among the top of all domestic airlines serving Hawai'i.

Now in its 89th year of continuous service, Hawaiian is Hawai'i's biggest and longest-serving airline. Hawaiian offers non-stop service to Hawai'i from more U.S. gateway cities (11) than any other airline, along with service from Japan, South Korea, China, Australia, New Zealand, American Samoaand Tahiti. Hawaiian also provides approximately 170 jet flights daily between the Hawaiian Islands, with a total of more than 250 daily flights system-wide.

Hawaiian Airlines, Inc. is a subsidiary of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HA). Additional information is available at HawaiianAirlines.com. Follow updates on Twitter about Hawaiian (@HawaiianAir) and its special fare offers (@HawaiianFares), and become a fan on its Facebook page (Hawaiian Airlines). For career postings and updates, follow Hawaiian's LinkedIn page.

