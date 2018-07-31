Hawesko Holding AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
0
07/31/2018 | 09:35am CEST
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Hawesko Holding AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Hawesko Holding AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
31.07.2018 / 09:31
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Hawesko Holding AG hereby announces that the following financial reports
shall be disclosed :
Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: August 02, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: August 02, 2018
German: https://www.hawesko-holding.com/presse/zwischenbericht-2018/
English: https://www.hawesko-holding.com/en/press/interim-reports-2018/
31.07.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de