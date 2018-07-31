Log in
HAWESKO HOLDING AG
Hawesko Holding AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

07/31/2018 | 09:35am CEST

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Hawesko Holding AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
31.07.2018 / 09:31
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hawesko Holding AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: August 02, 2018 Date of disclosure / English: August 02, 2018 German: https://www.hawesko-holding.com/presse/zwischenbericht-2018/ English: https://www.hawesko-holding.com/en/press/interim-reports-2018/


31.07.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Hawesko Holding AG
Große Elbstraße 145 d
22767 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.hawesko-holding.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

709369  31.07.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=709369&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
