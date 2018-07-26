H.B. Fuller Named Strategic Supplier by Faurecia

ST. PAUL, Minn., July 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) announced today that the company received a Strategic Supplier award from Faurecia Interior Systems, a global automotive parts manufacturer. This award recognizes H.B. Fuller, a leading global adhesives manufacturer, for outstanding quality, innovation, sustainability and economics in automotive interior adhesives.

According to Faurecia, the goal of their supplier awards is to recognize suppliers who have contributed to the success of the company. Every two years, strategic suppliers are gathered for the Faurecia Interior Systems Strategic Supplier Convention to strengthen business relationships and encourage collaboration. This year’s convention was held in Chantilly, France, June 12-13. Jim East, H.B. Fuller’s vice president of Engineering Adhesives and global business director of Automotive, was in attendance to receive this award.

“On behalf of myself, our Automotive Engineering Adhesives team, and all of H.B. Fuller, we are honored to receive this recognition from Faurecia,” said Jim East. “Our goal is to help our customers succeed by providing quality adhesives and building strong partnerships. When we work together as a team from concept to commercialization, we can help solve their challenges from safety and lightweighting, to comfort and durability. We look forward to continued collaboration with Faurecia.”

