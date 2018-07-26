Log in
HB Grandi hf.

HB GRANDI HF. (GRND)
HB Grandi : Fine fishing, but finding cod means searching

07/26/2018 | 12:55am CEST

25.07.2018

Fine fishing, but finding cod means searching

'Fishing has been fine, but there's no getting away from the fact that it's not easy to find just cod. There's redfish everywhere. We did well on saithe, but we had to work to find our cod allocation for this trip,' said Helga María's skipper Heimir Guðbjörnsson when we spoke to him with the ship on its way to Reykjavík from the Víkuráll Gully.

Helga María docked in Reykjavík on Monday morning after a trip to the Westfjords and Heimir said that he was satisfied with the trip's results.

'We started on the Hali grounds where there was a lot of large, good-quality golden redfish. We shifted northwards to the Barðið area at the northern end of the Hali grounds and that's where we had most of our saithe. From there we went deep along the bank and had some Greenland halibut there. Most of the time we were on the Hali grounds themselves on redfish and saithe, and mainly had cod there as a by-catch,' he said and added that at this point they were still short of the preferred amount of cod for production ashore.

'I decided to try the Nes Deeps on the way home and there we were getting 60% cod. The rest was haddock, redfish and plaice. From the Nes Deeps we set a course for Reykjavík and were there early yesterday morning.

Heimir Guðbjörnsson commented that there has been very good fishing on redfish in the Víkuráll Gully recently, and now and into August is the best time for redfish off the Westfjords. Cod is more of a problem to find, and he said that he has heard of good fishing on the Strandagrunn grounds, while there has been little cod to be seen in the Thverálshorn area.

FacebookLinkedInGoogle +Email

Disclaimer

HB Grandi hf. published this content on 25 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2018 22:54:03 UTC
