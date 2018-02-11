HB Grandi : Örfirisey loses power

11.02.2018

Örfirisey loses power

A fault has developed in the main engine of freezer trawler Örfirisey while fishing in the Norwegian zone of the Barents Sea. Due to the breakdown, the ship has lost power and an agreement has been reached with the Norwegian Coastguard Service to tow the trawler to Tromsø in northern Norway.

According to Guðmundur Herbert Bjarnason at HB Grandi's ship management department, the breakdown occurred at a position 60 nautical miles north of Honningsvåg and the fault is in the main engine's camshaft.

Weather conditions there are good and the ship is secure. There are several other vessels in the area ready to assist if required. The agreement was reached in consultation with the ship's insurers for the Norwegian Coastguard to tow Örfirisey to Tromsø for repairs to be carried out.

'They are expected to be in Tromsø on Monday morning. This fault is not connected in any way to the breakdown that occurred in the ship's propeller in October last year,' Guðmundur Herbert Bjarnason said.



