HB Grandi : The Westfjords grounds; the sensible option

18.05.2018

The Westfjords grounds; the sensible option

'We steamed northwards after taking the weather forecast into consideration, as there's a heavy storm forecast for the south. In fact, we started fishing off the south coast and took part of this trip's redfish allocation there, but now we're on the edge west of Patreksfjörður and we expect to be here on the Westfjords grounds for the rest of the trip,' said Engey's skipper Friðleifur Einarsson.

Engey's current trip started last Wednesday after a short layover in Reykjavík. The time went into discharging the catch for the last trip, 600 tubs, equivalent to 180 tonnes of fish, before sailing again.

'This time we started the trip on the Eldey Bank and took part of our redfish allocation. With a worsening weather outlook, the sensible option was to make tracks for the Westfjords,' he said, commenting that there are others thinking along the same lines as there is a number of trawlers at work on the Westfjords fishing grounds, including all of the HB Grandi trawler fleet with the exception of freezer trawler Örfirisey which is fishing for deep sea redfish on the Reykjanes Ridge.

According to Friðleifur Einarsson, fishing has been fine along the edge west of Patreksfjörður since they arrived there. Catches are mainly cod with some saithe and redfish. Engey is scheduled to be in port on Tuesday, so there are a good three days of the trip left to fill the fishroom.



