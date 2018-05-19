Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX ICELAND  >  HB Grandi hf.    GRND   IS0000000297

HB GRANDI HF. (GRND)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

HB Grandi : The Westfjords grounds; the sensible option

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/19/2018 | 02:05am CEST

18.05.2018

The Westfjords grounds; the sensible option

'We steamed northwards after taking the weather forecast into consideration, as there's a heavy storm forecast for the south. In fact, we started fishing off the south coast and took part of this trip's redfish allocation there, but now we're on the edge west of Patreksfjörður and we expect to be here on the Westfjords grounds for the rest of the trip,' said Engey's skipper Friðleifur Einarsson.

Engey's current trip started last Wednesday after a short layover in Reykjavík. The time went into discharging the catch for the last trip, 600 tubs, equivalent to 180 tonnes of fish, before sailing again.

'This time we started the trip on the Eldey Bank and took part of our redfish allocation. With a worsening weather outlook, the sensible option was to make tracks for the Westfjords,' he said, commenting that there are others thinking along the same lines as there is a number of trawlers at work on the Westfjords fishing grounds, including all of the HB Grandi trawler fleet with the exception of freezer trawler Örfirisey which is fishing for deep sea redfish on the Reykjanes Ridge.

According to Friðleifur Einarsson, fishing has been fine along the edge west of Patreksfjörður since they arrived there. Catches are mainly cod with some saithe and redfish. Engey is scheduled to be in port on Tuesday, so there are a good three days of the trip left to fill the fishroom.

FacebookLinkedInGoogle +Email

Disclaimer

HB Grandi hf. published this content on 18 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2018 00:04:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HB GRANDI HF.
02:05aHB GRANDI : The Westfjords grounds; the sensible option
PU
05/18HB GRANDI : Steaming home with 2200 tonnes of blue whiting
PU
05/09HB GRANDI : Blue whiting production starts at Akranes
PU
05/03HB GRANDI : Freezer trawler construction making good progress
PU
05/02HB GRANDI : Strong showing of saithe
PU
04/27HB GRANDI : Vopnafjörður fishmeal plant keeping busy
PU
04/25HB GRANDI : Heavy blue whiting fishing
PU
04/24HB GRANDI : Minister paid a visit to HB Grandi’s stand at Brussels
PU
04/19HB GRANDI : Vogun hf. and Fiskveiðihlutafélagið Venus hf. negotiate the sale of ..
PU
04/18HB GRANDI : Flöggun Brim hf.
AQ
More news
Financials ( ISK)
Sales 2017 27 477 M
EBIT 2017 4 801 M
Net income 2017 -
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018
Capi. / Sales 2017 2,27x
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,14x
Capitalization 62 431 M
Chart HB GRANDI HF.
Duration : Period :
HB Grandi hf. Technical Analysis Chart | GRND | IS0000000297 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends HB GRANDI HF.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Vilhjálmur Vilhjálmsson President & Chief Executive Officer
Kristján Loftsson Chairman
Jónas Guðbjörnsson Chief Financial Officer
Halldór Teitsson Director
Rannveig Rist Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HB GRANDI HF.-2.14%599
GUANGDONG WENS FOODSTUFF GROUP CO LTD--.--%19 166
LAMB WESTON HOLDINGS INC18.94%9 843
MUYUAN FOODS CO LTD--.--%9 481
CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS PUBLIC CO. LTD.--.--%6 669
KUALA LUMPUR KEPONG BERHAD--.--%6 556
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.