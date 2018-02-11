Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX ICELAND  >  HB Grandi hf.    GRND   IS0000000297

HB GRANDI HF. (GRND)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 02/09 04:29:55 pm
34.5 ISK   -0.86%
05:36p HB GRANDI : Uncertainty ahead
05:31p HB GRANDI : Örfirisey loses power
02/06 HB GRANDI : Convinced capelin quota could be higher
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

HB Grandi : Uncertainty ahead

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/11/2018 | 05:36pm CET

11.02.2018

Uncertainty ahead

Pelagic vessels Venus and Víkingur were both scheduled to dock at Vopnafjörður last night with their catches of blue whiting. The fish were caught at the southern extremity of the Faroese EEZ, and according to Venus's second mate Hilmar Kárason, fishing has been slow.

'The blue whiting is clearly migrating southwards after spawning and there's better fishing in Irish waters than in the Faroese zone. We were getting around 150 tonnes per day and Víkingur had a similar catch rate,' he said, commenting that their catch for the trip is roughly 650 tonnes.

Venus was expected at Vopnafjörður in the early evening, with Víkingur following some hours later. Hilmar Kárason said that what comes next remains uncertain.

FacebookLinkedInGoogle +Email

HB Grandi hf. published this content on 11 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2018 16:35:05 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HB GRANDI HF.
05:36p HB GRANDI : Uncertainty ahead
05:31p HB GRANDI : Örfirisey loses power
02/06 HB GRANDI : Convinced capelin quota could be higher
02/06 HB GRANDI : Smart containers for waste sorting
02/05 HB GRANDI : Sturlaugur’s career with HB Grandi ends
01/31 HB GRANDI : Good saithe trip for Helga María
01/30 HB GRANDI : Heavy capelin concentrations
01/27 HB GRANDI : Stepping into a new century
01/24 HB GRANDI : Freezing top-quality capelin at Vopnafjörður
01/20 HB GRANDI : Örfirisey back at sea
More news
Financials ( ISK)
Sales 2017 27 618 M
EBIT 2017 5 061 M
Net income 2017 -
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018
Capi. / Sales 2017 2,28x
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,16x
Capitalization 62 867 M
Chart HB GRANDI HF.
Duration : Period :
HB Grandi hf. Technical Analysis Chart | GRND | IS0000000297 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends HB GRANDI HF.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Managers
NameTitle
Vilhjálmur Vilhjálmsson President & Chief Executive Officer
Kristján Loftsson Chairman
Jónas Guðbjörnsson Chief Financial Officer
Halldór Teitsson Director
Rannveig Rist Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HB GRANDI HF.-0.57%615
GUANGDONG WENS FOODSTUFF GROUP CO LTD--.--%18 198
MUYUAN FOODS CO LTD--.--%8 978
LAMB WESTON HOLDINGS INC-3.05%8 003
KUALA LUMPUR KEPONG BERHAD--.--%6 834
CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS PUBLIC CO. LTD.--.--%6 192
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.