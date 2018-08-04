Log in
HB GRANDI HF. (GRND)

HB GRANDI HF. (GRND)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 08/03 05:29:30 pm
34.2 ISK   +0.59%
HB Grandi : Vopnafjörður working around the clock

08/04/2018 | 02:35am CEST

04.08.2018

Vopnafjörður working around the clock

HB Grandi's pelagic factory in Vopnafjörður has been busy since the mackerel season got underway and now shifts are working around the clock.

'We were processing a landing by Venus, which arrived with 700 tonnes of mackerel. Víkingur has also just docked with 450 tonnes, while the weather off the south-east hasn't been ideal these last few days,' said HB Grandi's Vopnafjörður factory manager Magnús Róbertsson when we spoke to him earlier this week. He added that a landing of 500 to 700 tonnes of mackerel for a trip is an ideal amount for production.

'The mackerel have been very large and quality has been good, with more than 400 gramme average weight. We have filleted mackerel for the European market and the largest fish have been blast-frozen whole for the Japanese and other Asian markets. Production, as we have been processing mackerel, is around 190 to 200 tonnes of finished products per 24 hours, and as long as there's enough fish, we'll be working around the clock,' Magnús Róbertsson said.

Production at the Vopnafjörður factory is organised with staff working twelve days, followed by a four day break.

Disclaimer

HB Grandi hf. published this content on 04 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2018 00:35:00 UTC
Financials (ISK)
Sales 2017 27 477 M
EBIT 2017 4 801 M
Net income 2017 -
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
Capi. / Sales 2017 2,25x
Capi. / Sales 2018 -
Capitalization 61 749 M
Chart HB GRANDI HF.
Duration : Period :
HB Grandi hf. Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HB GRANDI HF.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Vilhjálmur Vilhjálmsson President & Chief Executive Officer
Kristján Loftsson Chairman
Jónas Guðbjörnsson Chief Financial Officer
Halldór Teitsson Director
Rannveig Rist Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HB GRANDI HF.-2.86%580
GUANGDONG WENS FOODSTUFF GROUP CO LTD--.--%17 849
LAMB WESTON HOLDINGS INC24.94%10 199
MUYUAN FOODS CO LTD--.--%7 867
CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS PUBLIC CO. LTD.--.--%7 107
KUALA LUMPUR KEPONG BERHAD--.--%6 473
