HB Grandi : Vopnafjörður working around the clock

04.08.2018

Vopnafjörður working around the clock

HB Grandi's pelagic factory in Vopnafjörður has been busy since the mackerel season got underway and now shifts are working around the clock.

'We were processing a landing by Venus, which arrived with 700 tonnes of mackerel. Víkingur has also just docked with 450 tonnes, while the weather off the south-east hasn't been ideal these last few days,' said HB Grandi's Vopnafjörður factory manager Magnús Róbertsson when we spoke to him earlier this week. He added that a landing of 500 to 700 tonnes of mackerel for a trip is an ideal amount for production.

'The mackerel have been very large and quality has been good, with more than 400 gramme average weight. We have filleted mackerel for the European market and the largest fish have been blast-frozen whole for the Japanese and other Asian markets. Production, as we have been processing mackerel, is around 190 to 200 tonnes of finished products per 24 hours, and as long as there's enough fish, we'll be working around the clock,' Magnús Róbertsson said.

Production at the Vopnafjörður factory is organised with staff working twelve days, followed by a four day break.



