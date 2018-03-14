Log in
HC2 HOLDINGS INC (HCHC)
HC2 Holdings Inc : HC2 Holdings, Inc. to Host Earnings Call

03/14/2018

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2018 / HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HCHC) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q4 Earnings Call to be held on March 14, 2018, at 5:00 PM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/3629

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing [email protected] or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 1 608 M
EBIT 2017 3,31 M
Net income 2017 -47,4 M
Debt 2017 386 M
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018
EV / Sales 2017 0,38x
EV / Sales 2018 0,36x
Capitalization 220 M
Managers
NameTitle
Philip Alan Falcone Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael J. Sena Chief Financial Officer
Wayne Barr Independent Director
Robert V. Leffler Lead Independent Director
Warren H. Gfeller Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HC2 HOLDINGS INC-14.29%220
3M0.93%141 473
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-17.31%125 290
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL-0.74%113 380
SIEMENS-9.51%112 526
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS1.85%57 790
