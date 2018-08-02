Log in
HCI GROUP INC (HCI)
HCI Group Inc : HCI Group, Inc. to Host Earnings Call

08/02/2018

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2018 / HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE: HCI) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q2 Earnings Call to be held on August 2, 2018 at 4:45 PM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-952CC96943ADE.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing [email protected] or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 244 M
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 35,6 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 3,51%
P/E ratio 2018 10,21
P/E ratio 2019 8,87
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,64x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,54x
Capitalization 400 M
Managers
NameTitle
Paresh Patel Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
James Mark Harmsworth CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
George Apostolou Independent Director
Sanjay Madhu Director
Gregory Politis Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HCI GROUP INC41.20%400
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY1.33%491 810
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS INC2.55%35 817
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES-4.92%34 836
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION-9.16%33 434
SAMPO OYJ-5.02%28 054
