HCP (HCP)

HCP (HCP)
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Fundamental Advisors : Acquires Tandem Health Care Mezzanine Loan

03/15/2018 | 09:17pm CET

NEW YORK, March 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Fundamental Advisors LP ("Fundamental"), a leading alternative asset manager focused on public purpose assets, today announced the acquisition of a mezzanine loan secured by interests in Tandem Health Care, a skilled nursing and long-term healthcare portfolio, from HCP, Inc. (NYSE: HCP) for $112 million. The Tandem portfolio consists of 41 senior care facilities located throughout Florida, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

An active investor in critical community assets, Fundamental will leverage the firm's extensive experience investing in senior care properties and expand its partnership with Senior Care Development, LLC.

"As Fundamental's presence expands in the skilled nursing sector, we are pleased to invest in Tandem Health Care and support the crucial role these facilities serve in their communities," said Laurence Gottlieb, Chairman and CEO of Fundamental Advisors.

Sidley Austin LLP served as legal counsel to Fundamental in the transaction.

About Fundamental Advisors
Fundamental Advisors is a leading alternative asset manager dedicated to the municipal markets. Founded in 2007, the firm is focused on targeting control oriented investments in stressed and distressed assets or securities, financing the development or revitalization of public purpose assets, or acquiring undervalued securities in the secondary market. Fundamental invests through a range of vehicles that capitalize on the growing opportunity set in the municipal market. For more information, please visit www.fundamentaladvisorslp.com.

Contacts

Jonathan Keehner / Julie Oakes / Kate Clark
Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher
212-355-4449

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fundamental-advisors-acquires-tandem-health-care-mezzanine-loan-300614961.html

SOURCE Fundamental Advisors


© PRNewswire 2018
