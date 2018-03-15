Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  HCP    HCP

HCP (HCP)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

HCP : Closes on the Sale of Its Tandem Mezzanine Loan Investment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/15/2018 | 09:16pm CET

IRVINE, Calif., March 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- HCP (NYSE: HCP) today announced it has closed on the sale of its Tandem mezzanine loan investment to Fundamental Advisors LP, a leading alternative asset manager, for $112 million.

"We are pleased to close on the disposition of our last mezzanine loan investment," said Scott Brinker, HCP's Chief Investment Officer. "With this sale, and the recently announced agreement to transition management on 24 HCP-owned senior housing communities from Brookdale to Atria, we're making excellent progress executing on our key 2018 objectives."

HCP intends to use proceeds from the disposition to repay debt and for general corporate purposes.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this release statement that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements include HCP's expectations regarding execution on key 2018 objectives and the use of proceeds from the sale of its Tandem mezzanine loan investment. These statements are made as of the date hereof, are not guarantees of future events or performance, and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors—many of which are out of HCP's and its management's control and difficult to forecast—that could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include those disclosed in HCP's Securities and Exchange Act Commission filings. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. HCP assumes no, and hereby disclaims any, obligation to update any of the foregoing or any other forward-looking statements as a result of new information or new or future developments, except as otherwise required by law.

About HCP

HCP, Inc. is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.  For more information regarding HCP, visit www.hcpi.com.

Contact

Andrew Johns
Vice President – Finance and Investor Relations
(949) 407-0400

 

HCP, Inc. Logo. Please visit www.hcpi.com for more information. (PRNewsFoto/HCP, Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/HCP, Inc.)

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hcp-closes-on-the-sale-of-its-tandem-mezzanine-loan-investment-300614778.html

SOURCE HCP


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HCP
09:17pFUNDAMENTAL ADVISORS : Acquires Tandem Health Care Mezzanine Loan
PR
09:16pHCP : Closes on the Sale of Its Tandem Mezzanine Loan Investment
PR
03/06HCP Hands Over Management of 24 Senior Housing to Atria
AQ
03/05HCP : and Atria Senior Living Announce Agreement to Transition Management of 24 ..
PR
02/22HCP : to Present at Citi's 2018 Global Property CEO Conference
PR
02/14HCP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/13HCP : HCP, Inc. to Host Earnings Call
AC
02/13HCP, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclos..
AQ
02/13HCP : Announces Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 2017
PR
02/08HCP, INC. (NYSE : HCP) Files An 8-K Other Events
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
03/14TOP 2 OF 98 DIVIDEND ACHIEVERS : Omega Health By Yield; TransMontaigne For Net G.. 
03/01I Am A 'FearLeader' For Senior Housing Properties 
02/26Wall Street S&P Star Equities See HCO, Inc. As Broker February Favorite 
02/23Rising Mortgage Rates Adds New Twist To Real Estate Markets 
02/2150 names to avoid as rates rise - JPMorgan 
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.