HCP : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend on Common Stock

02/01/2018 | 10:16pm CET

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- HCP, Inc. (NYSE: HCP) announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly common stock cash dividend of $0.37 per share.  The dividend will be paid on March 2, 2018, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 15, 2018.

About HCP

HCP, Inc. is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States.  HCP owns a large-scale portfolio diversified across multiple sectors, led by senior housing, life science and medical office.  Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.  For more information regarding HCP, visit www.hcpi.com.

Contact

Andrew Johns
Vice President – Finance and Investor Relations
(949) 407-0400

HCP, Inc. Logo. Please visit www.hcpi.com for more information. (PRNewsFoto/HCP, Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/HCP, Inc.)

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hcp-declares-quarterly-cash-dividend-on-common-stock-300592081.html

SOURCE HCP, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
