HCP : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend on Common Stock

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- HCP, Inc. (NYSE: HCP) announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly common stock cash dividend of $0.37 per share. The dividend will be paid on March 2, 2018, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 15, 2018.

HCP, Inc. is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio diversified across multiple sectors, led by senior housing, life science and medical office. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index. For more information regarding HCP, visit www.hcpi.com.

