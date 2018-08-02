Log in
News Summary

HCP : HCP, Inc. to Host Earnings Call

08/02/2018 | 04:12pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2018 / HCP, Inc. (NYSE: HCP) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q2 Earnings Call to be held on August 2, 2018 at 12:00 PM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-5EEE8C562EDB0.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing [email protected] or by clicking get investment info from the company?s profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what?s trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 842 M
EBIT 2018 521 M
Net income 2018 221 M
Debt 2018 6 201 M
Yield 2018 5,69%
P/E ratio 2018 53,06
P/E ratio 2019 47,27
EV / Sales 2018 9,97x
EV / Sales 2019 10,1x
Capitalization 12 168 M
Chart HCP
Duration : Period :
HCP Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HCP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 25,9 $
Spread / Average Target -0,38%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas M. Herzog President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian G. Cartwright Chairman
Thomas M. Klaritch Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Peter A. Scott Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Keith Bereskin SVP-Information Technology & Building Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HCP-0.31%12 168
WELLTOWER INC-1.27%23 286
VENTAS-5.33%20 096
OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC8.24%5 896
HEALTHCARE TRUST OF AMERICA INC-8.26%5 606
MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, INC.4.79%5 256
