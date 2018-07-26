Log in
HDFC BANK
HDFC BANK LIMIT : 20-F Available Online
BU
05/31HDFC BANK : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/21HDFC BANK : Annual results
CO
HDFC Bank Limited : 20-F Available Online

07/26/2018

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE : HDB) filed its Form 20-F for the year ended March 31, 2018 on July 25, 2018. Filings made by HDFC Bank Limited with SEC are available from the SEC's EDGAR database via the direct link to its website located under "About Us/SEC Filings" on HDFC Bank's website, or via www.sec.gov. Shareholders/Members of the Bank may also write to Mr. Santosh Haldankar, Vice President (Legal) & Company Secretary, HDFC Bank Limited, 4th Floor, HDFC Bank House, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel (West), Mumbai 400 013, India, [email protected], requesting a hard copy of the completed audited financial statements free of charge.

Mr. Santosh Haldankar
Vice President (Legal) & Company Secretary
HDFC Bank Limited
4th Floor, HDFC Bank House,
Senapati Bapat Marg,
Lower Parel (West), Mumbai 400013 INDIA
Tel : +91-22-66521000 (Extn 1099)


© Business Wire 2018
Financials (INR)
Sales 2019 658 B
EBIT 2019 382 B
Net income 2019 217 B
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 0,71%
P/E ratio 2019 26,48
P/E ratio 2020 21,69
Capi. / Sales 2019 8,66x
Capi. / Sales 2020 7,23x
Capitalization 5 700 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 49
Average target price 2 397  INR
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Aditya Tapishwar Puri Managing Director & Director
Shyamala Gopinath Chairman
Bhavesh Zaveri Head-Operations & Technology
Sashi Jagdishan Chief Financial Officer
Munish Mittal Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HDFC BANK15.56%82 856
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY7.71%385 931
BANK OF AMERICA5.25%311 785
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-9.52%287 049
WELLS FARGO-4.02%282 627
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-9.77%243 708