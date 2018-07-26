HDFC Bank Limited : 20-F Available Online

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE : HDB) filed its Form 20-F for the year ended
March 31, 2018 on July 25, 2018. Filings made by HDFC Bank Limited with
SEC are available from the SEC's EDGAR database via the direct link to
its website located under "About Us/SEC Filings" on HDFC Bank's website,
or via www.sec.gov.
Shareholders/Members of the Bank may also write to Mr. Santosh
Haldankar, Vice President (Legal) & Company Secretary, HDFC Bank
Limited, 4th Floor, HDFC Bank House, Senapati Bapat Marg,
Lower Parel (West), Mumbai 400 013, India, [email protected],
requesting a hard copy of the completed audited financial statements
free of charge.
Mr. Santosh Haldankar
Vice President (Legal) & Company Secretary
HDFC
Bank Limited
4th Floor, HDFC Bank House,
Senapati
Bapat Marg,
Lower Parel (West), Mumbai 400013 INDIA
Tel :
+91-22-66521000 (Extn 1099)
