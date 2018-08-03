Health Insurance Innovations to Present at the Canaccord Genuity 38th Annual Growth Conference

Log in
HEALTH INSURANCE INNOVATIONS INC (HIIQ)
08/03/2018 | 02:42am CEST

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ), a leading cloud-based technology platform and distributor of affordable individual and family health insurance and supplemental plans, announced today that management will present at the Canaccord Genuity 38th Annual Growth Conference being held at the InterContinental Hotel in Boston, MA. The presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, August 8, 2018, at 11:30 a.m. EDT.  Company management will be available for one-on-one meetings with institutional investors on the same day.

About Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (HIIQ)
HIIQ is a market leading cloud-based technology platform and distributor of innovative health insurance products that are affordable and meet the consumer's needs. HIIQ helps develop insurance products through our relationships with best-in-class insurance companies and markets them via its broad distribution network of third party licensed insurance agents across the nation, its call center network and its unique online capability. Additional information about HIIQ can be found at HiiQuote.com. HIIQ’s Consumer Division includes AgileHealthInsurance.com, a website for researching, comparing and purchasing short-term health insurance products online and HealthPocket.com, a free website that compares and ranks all health insurance plans, and uses objective data to publish unbiased health insurance market analyses and other consumer advocacy research.

Investor Contacts     

Michael Hershberger,
CFO, Health Insurance Innovations, Inc.
1-877-376-5831 x282
[email protected]

John Evans,
Investor Relations,
PIR Communications
415-309-0230
[email protected]

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
07/10Health Insurance Innovations Set To Excel On Changes To Healthcare Policy 
