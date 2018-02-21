Log in
HEALTHSTREAM, INC. (HSTM)
HealthStream, Inc. : to Host Earnings Call

02/21/2018

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2018 / HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSTM) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q4 Earnings Call to be held on February 21, 2018, at 9:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/429.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing [email protected] or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 259 M
EBIT 2018 15,4 M
Net income 2018 11,2 M
Finance 2018 122 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 81,62
P/E ratio 2019 69,11
EV / Sales 2018 2,44x
EV / Sales 2019 2,32x
Capitalization 755 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 28,5 $
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert A. Frist Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
J. Edward Pearson Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Gerard M. Hayden Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jeffrey S. Doster Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Jeffrey Cunningham Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HEALTHSTREAM, INC.-2.16%755
HCA HOLDINGS (HOSPITAL CORPORATION AMERICA)13.74%35 759
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE-1.71%32 817
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS8.26%18 211
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS3.07%14 247
DAVITA3.46%13 500
