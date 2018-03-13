Log in
HEARTLAND EXPRESS, INC. (HTLD)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time BATS US - 03/13 09:00:00 pm
19.42 USD   -1.42%
09:03pHeartland Express, Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
GL
02/15Trucking Rates Come Down a Bit but Problems Persist for Shippers
DJ
02/14WEDNESDAY SECTO : Trucking, REITs
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Heartland Express, Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

03/13/2018 | 09:03pm CET

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa, March 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Heartland Express, Inc. (Nasdaq:HTLD) announced today the declaration of a regular quarterly cash dividend.  The $0.02 per share dividend will be paid on April 2, 2018 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 23, 2018.  We currently estimate that a total of approximately $1.7 million will be paid on the Company's 83.4 million shares of common stock.  This is the Company's fifty-ninth consecutive quarterly cash dividend.  With the payment of this dividend, the Company will have paid a total of $472.4 million in cash dividends, including three special dividends since the dividend program was implemented in the third quarter of 2003.

The press release may contain forward-looking statements, which are based on information currently available.  These statements and assumptions involve certain risks and uncertainties.  Actual events may differ from these expectations as specified from time to time in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to the extent it becomes aware that it will not be achieved for any reason.

For further information contact
Michael J. Gerdin, President and CEO
Christopher A. Strain, VP of Finance, CFO, Treasurer and Secretary
Heartland Express, Inc.
319-626-3600

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 715 M
EBIT 2018 79,9 M
Net income 2018 62,3 M
Finance 2018 122 M
Yield 2018 0,33%
P/E ratio 2018 26,22
P/E ratio 2019 20,37
EV / Sales 2018 2,15x
EV / Sales 2019 1,97x
Capitalization 1 661 M
Chart HEARTLAND EXPRESS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Heartland Express, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | HTLD | US4223471040 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends HEARTLAND EXPRESS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 19,7 $
Spread / Average Target -0,17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael J. Gerdin Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Todd A. Trimble Vice President-Midwestern Operations
Christopher A. Strain CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Controller
Benjamin J. Allen Independent Director
James G. Pratt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HEARTLAND EXPRESS, INC.-14.57%1 661
JB HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES5.93%13 368
OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE12.19%12 158
LANDSTAR SYSTEM, INC.8.21%4 730
SANKYU INC.6.60%3 180
WERNER ENTERPRISES, INC.1.03%2 829
