Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Heineken    HEIA   NL0000009165

HEINEKEN (HEIA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Heineken Selling Chinese Operations to CR Beer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/03/2018 | 04:03am CEST

By Kenan Machado

HONG KONG--Heineken N.V. (HEINY) Friday said it is selling its Chinese operations to a local brewer to focus on selling premium beer in world's largest beer market by volume.

The deal comes after the world's second-largest beer producer struggled to get the Chinese to buy its entry-level fare over more popular local brands. It also gives Heineken a significant foothold in what is forecast to be the biggest contributor to premium volume growth in the next five years.

Heineken said it will sell its Chinese operations to Hong Kong-listed China Resources Beer (Holdings) Co. Ltd., or CR Beer, for HK$2.4 billion (US$305.76 million) while picking up a minority stake in its holding company for HK$24.3 billion. Combined, the deal would entail an investment of HK$24.3 billion in the Chinese business by the Dutch brewer, a statement said.

CR Beer makes and sells Snow-branded beer in China, one of the top selling beers in the world although it is not widely available outside of the country. Its parent will also buy a 0.9% stake, or 5.2 million shares, in Heineken for 464 million euros (US$4.22 billion) or EUR88.66 a share.

Heineken will license its namesake brand in China to CR Beer on a long-term basis while the Chinese firm will be able to use the Dutch brewer's global network to sell its Snow brand of beers, the statement said.

"CR Beer's deep understanding of the local market, its scale and best-in-class distribution network will create a winning combination in the growing premium beer segment in China," Heineken chief executive officer Jean-François van Boxmeersaid said.

Sales of premium and lucrative beer categories such as Weissbier, Weizen, wheat beer and stout have improved in China, according to Euromonitor International. This is amid slower growth with 2017 being the fourth successive year of decline in terms of total volumes sold, the research firm said.

-Write to Kenan Machado at [email protected]

Corrections & Amplifications

This item was corrected on August 3, 2018 at 0207 GMT to reflect that Heineken said Friday, not Thursday, its selling its Chinese operations to a local brewer.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA RESOURCES BEER HOLDINGS CO LTD -0.42% 35.45 End-of-day quote.26.16%
HEINEKEN 0.05% 86.84 Delayed Quote.-0.10%
HEINEKEN HOLDING 0.00% 83.1 Delayed Quote.0.74%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HEINEKEN
04:20aCorrection to Heineken Selling Chinese Operations Article
DJ
04:03aHeineken Selling Chinese Operations to CR Beer
DJ
03:46aHeineken agrees to sell China operation to CR Beer in $3.1 billion deal
RE
03:27aHeineken agrees to sell China operation to CR Beer in $3.1 billion deal
RE
01:07aHEINEKEN : and China Resources sign non-binding agreements to join forces in Chi..
GL
08/02Molson Tries Cannabis As Beer Sales Decline -- WSJ
DJ
08/01Molson Coors Turns to Marijuana as Beer Sales Drop
DJ
07/30HEINEKEN : hit as Brazil, currencies force margin outlook cut
RE
07/30HEINEKEN : Cuts Margin Forecast on Strong Euro, Brazil Business
DJ
07/30HEINEKEN : 1st Half Net Profit Rises 9.1%
DJ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/01A Tale Of 2 FEMSAs 
07/31Heineken N.V. ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
07/30Heineken N.V. (HEINY) CEO Jean-François van Boxmeer on Q2 2018 Results - Earn.. 
07/30Central Banks Take Center Stage (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
07/30Heineken falls after guidance cut 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 22 507 M
EBIT 2018 3 860 M
Net income 2018 2 093 M
Debt 2018 12 008 M
Yield 2018 1,80%
P/E ratio 2018 23,03
P/E ratio 2019 20,72
EV / Sales 2018 2,75x
EV / Sales 2019 2,59x
Capitalization 49 847 M
Chart HEINEKEN
Duration : Period :
Heineken Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HEINEKEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 95,0 €
Spread / Average Target 9,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-François M. L. van Boxmeer Chief Executive Officer
Gerardus Johannes Wijers Chairman-Supervisory Board
Laurence Debroux Chief Financial Officer
Maarten Das Member-Supervisory Board
Michel Rey de Carvalho Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HEINEKEN-0.10%58 066
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV-7.07%171 411
AMBEV SA-7.51%81 478
HEINEKEN HOLDING0.74%27 731
KIRIN HOLDINGS CO LTD0.19%23 622
ASAHI GROUP HOLDINGS LTD-4.92%23 454
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.