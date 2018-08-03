Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Heineken    HEIA   NL0000009165

HEINEKEN (HEIA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Heineken : Strikes Multibillion-Dollar China Deal -- Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/03/2018 | 10:56am CEST

By Saabira Chaudhuri

Heineken NV on Friday announced a tie-up with China's biggest brewer as it looks to tap drinkers in the world's largest beer market by volume.

The deal with government-controlled China Resources Beer Holdings Co. is set to give the Dutch brewer access to a sprawling distribution network in a competitive market where it has until now had a minimal presence.

Under the agreement, Heineken will take a 20.67% stake in China Resources Beer Holdings Co., currently owned by China Resources Enterprise, for $3.1 billion, while selling its China business to the brewer for about $305 million. The Chinese company will license the Heineken brand domestically and acquire a 0.9% stake in the European brewer for about $538 million.

"China is a continent and we are a small organization and to scale up for us is just unaffordable," said Heineken Chief Executive Jean-François van Boxmeer on a call with reporters.

Brewers have struggled to boost profits in China, a high-volume but intensely competitive market. Heineken on Friday said its profits in China are "negligible."

Per capita consumption of beer in the country declined 13% between 2013 and 2017, according to research group IWSR, as Chinese consumers turn to craft beer, wine and baijiu, a local spirit.

Beer executives say drinkers in the world's most populous country are opting for pricier beers over mainstream local brews.

"CRE lacks a premium brand for growth and we lack the distribution reach in China that CRE has," said Mr. van Boxmeer.

China Resources' main brand is an affordable beer called Snow, the largest beer brand in the world by volume, selling for an estimated 50% to 100% less than Heineken in China. The company dominates 26% of the Chinese market by volume, according to equity broker Redburn.

It reaches roughly 5 million restaurants and other outlets in the country, said Mr. Van Boxmeer.

Write to Saabira Chaudhuri at [email protected]

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA RESOURCES BEER HOLDINGS CO LTD -0.42% 35.45 End-of-day quote.26.16%
HEINEKEN 1.98% 88.56 Delayed Quote.-0.10%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HEINEKEN
10:56aHEINEKEN : Strikes Multibillion-Dollar China Deal -- Update
DJ
10:50aHeineken, China Resources Beer seal $3.1 billion tie-up in premium brands pus..
RE
10:45aHeineken, China Resources Beer seal $3.1 billion tie-up in premium brands pus..
RE
04:20aCorrection to Heineken Selling Chinese Operations Article
DJ
04:03aHeineken Selling Chinese Operations to CR Beer
DJ
01:07aHEINEKEN : and China Resources sign non-binding agreements to join forces in Chi..
GL
08/02Molson Tries Cannabis As Beer Sales Decline -- WSJ
DJ
08/01Molson Coors Turns to Marijuana as Beer Sales Drop
DJ
07/30HEINEKEN : hit as Brazil, currencies force margin outlook cut
RE
07/30HEINEKEN : Cuts Margin Forecast on Strong Euro, Brazil Business
DJ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02:52aHeineken inks $3.1B Chinese partnership 
08/01A Tale Of 2 FEMSAs 
07/31Heineken N.V. ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
07/30Heineken N.V. (HEINY) CEO Jean-François van Boxmeer on Q2 2018 Results - Earn.. 
07/30Central Banks Take Center Stage (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 22 533 M
EBIT 2018 3 856 M
Net income 2018 2 093 M
Debt 2018 12 007 M
Yield 2018 1,79%
P/E ratio 2018 23,04
P/E ratio 2019 20,73
EV / Sales 2018 2,75x
EV / Sales 2019 2,59x
Capitalization 49 997 M
Chart HEINEKEN
Duration : Period :
Heineken Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HEINEKEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 95,1 €
Spread / Average Target 9,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-François M. L. van Boxmeer Chief Executive Officer
Gerardus Johannes Wijers Chairman-Supervisory Board
Laurence Debroux Chief Financial Officer
Maarten Das Member-Supervisory Board
Michel Rey de Carvalho Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HEINEKEN-0.10%57 957
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV-7.86%170 848
AMBEV SA-8.27%81 589
HEINEKEN HOLDING0.74%27 746
KIRIN HOLDINGS CO LTD0.19%23 308
ASAHI GROUP HOLDINGS LTD-4.92%23 171
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.