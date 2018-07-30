Heineken : Holding N.V. reports 2018 half year results

Amsterdam, 30 July 2018 - Heineken Holding N.V. (EURONEXT: HEIO; OTCQX: HKHHY) today announces:

The net result of Heineken Holding N.V.'s participating interest in Heineken N.V. for the first half year of 2018 amounts to €480 million

Organic revenue +5.6% with revenue per hectolitre +1.1%

Consolidated beer volume +4.5%

Heineken® volume +7.5%

Operating profit (beia) +1.3% organically and operating profit (beia) margin -118 bps (-76 bps excluding Brasil Kirin)

Net profit (beia) of €1,076 million, +8.9% organically

Full year expectations updated

FINANCIAL SUMMARY

Key financials1,2

(in mhl or € million unless otherwise stated) HY18 HY17

restated4



Total

growth

% Organic

growth

% Net revenue 10,777 10,342 4.2 5.6 Net revenue/hl (in €) 82 90 (8.2 ) 1.1 Operating profit (beia) 1,754 1,805 (2.9 ) 1.3 Operating profit (beia) margin 16.3 % 17.5 % -118 bps Net profit (beia) 1,076 1,036 3.8 8.9 Net profit of Heineken Holding N.V. 480 440 9.1 EPS (in €) 1.67 1.53 9.1 Free operating cash flow 909 746 21.8 Net debt/ EBITDA (beia)3 2.5 2.5

1 Consolidated figures are used throughout this report, unless otherwise stated; please refer to the Glossary section for an explanation of terms used throughout this report. A reconciliation between non-GAAP measures and IFRS measures is included in note 5 on page 20.

2 Organic growth is calculated using the last year figures as baseline. Margin expansion is calculated using the last year restated margin as baseline.

3 Includes acquisitions and excludes disposals on a 12 month pro-forma basis.

4 Half year results 2017 have been restated to reflect the impact of adopting IFRS 15. Please refer to page 16 for more details.

Heineken Holding N.V. engages in no activities other than its participating interest in Heineken N.V. and the management or supervision of and provision of services to that company.

FULL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK STATEMENT

Economic conditions are expected to remain volatile and HEINEKEN assumes a negative currency impact comparable to 2017 on revenue and operating profit.

Revenue growth is expected to continue and operating profit growth to accelerate in the second half on an organic basis.

HEINEKEN is updating its operating profit margin guidance for the full year to a decrease of approximately 20 bps mainly due to the following: A strong performance in Brazil with two effects: In the first five months, the dilutive impact of the consolidation of Brasil Kirin was higher than expected, and for the remainder of the year, the marked acceleration of HEINEKEN's combined operations with an operating margin still below group average plays negatively on the mix. A higher than anticipated negative translational mix impact from currencies, as it concentrates more in operating companies with operating profit margins above the group average.

Heineken expects an average interest rate (beia) broadly in line with 2017 (2017: 3.0%), and an effective tax rate (beia) of around 28% (2017: 27.6%).

Capital expenditure related to property, plant and equipment should be slightly above €2 billion (2017: €1.7 billion).

INTERIM DIVIDEND

According to the Articles of Association of Heineken Holding N.V. both

Heineken Holding N.V. and Heineken N.V. pay an identical dividend per share.

In accordance with its dividend policy, HEINEKEN fixes the interim dividend at 40% of the total dividend of the previous year. As a result, an interim dividend of €0.59 per share (2017: €0.54 per ordinary share of €1.60 nominal value) will be paid on 9 August 2018. Both the Heineken Holding N.V. shares and the Heineken N.V. shares will trade ex-dividend on 1 August 2018.

