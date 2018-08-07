Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc : Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. - HMNY

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 7, 2018 / Pawar Law Group announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased shares of Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ: HMNY) from August 15, 2017 through July 26, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Helios and Matheson investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Helios and Matheson class action, go to http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/helios-and-matheson-analytics-inc/ or call Vik Pawar, Esq. toll-free at 888-589-9804 or email [email protected] for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR'S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants during the Class Period made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Helios and Matheson was touting MoviePass' valuation and path to profitability; (2) MoviePass' business model was not sustainable; (3) consequently, Helios and Matheson would run out of cash; (4) defendants' actions were only reducing shareholder value; and (5) as a result, defendants' statements about Helios and Matheson's business, operations, and prospects were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than October 1, 2018. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/helios-and-matheson-analytics-inc/ or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Vik Pawar, Esq. of Pawar Law Group toll free at 888-589-9804 or via e-mail at [email protected].

Pawar Law Group represents investors from around the world.

Contact:

Vik Pawar, Esq.

Pawar Law Group P.C

20 Vesey Street Suite 1210

New York, NY 10007

Tel: (917) 261-2277

Toll Free: 888-589-9804

Fax: (212) -571-0938

[email protected]

www.pawarlawgroup.com

