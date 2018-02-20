Helix Energy : Reports Fourth Quarter 2017 Results

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE: HLX) reported net income of $50.6 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2017 compared to a net loss of $54.4 million, or $(0.46) per diluted share, for the same period in 2016 and net income of $2.3 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2017. The net income for the year ended December 31, 2017 was $30.1 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $81.4 million, or $(0.73) per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2016. Net income in the fourth quarter of 2017 includes a non-cash benefit of approximately $51.6 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, related to the U.S. tax law changes enacted in December 2017.

Helix reported Adjusted EBITDA1 of $32.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2017 compared to $26.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2016 and $30.5 million for the third quarter of 2017. Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2017 was $107.2 million compared to $89.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2016. The table below summarizes our results of operations:

Summary of Results ($ in thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended 12/31/2017 12/31/2016 9/30/2017 12/31/2017 12/31/2016 Revenues $ 163,266 $ 128,031 $ 163,260 $ 581,383 $ 487,582 Gross Profit $ 23,483 $ 17,604 $ 21,141 $ 62,166 $ 46,516 14 % 14 % 13 % 11 % 10 % Goodwill Impairment $ - $ (45,107 ) $ - $ - $ (45,107 ) Non-cash Losses on Equity Investment $ (1,800 ) $ (1,674 ) $ - $ (1,800 ) $ (1,674 ) Net Income (Loss) $ 50,580 $ (54,413 ) $ 2,290 $ 30,052 $ (81,445 ) Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share $ 0.34 $ (0.46 ) $ 0.02 $ 0.20 $ (0.73 ) Adjusted EBITDA1 $ 32,415 $ 26,889 $ 30,452 $ 107,216 $ 89,544

1 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. See reconciliation below.

Owen Kratz, President and Chief Executive Officer of Helix, stated, “We finished the year with solid results in the fourth quarter. We were able to mitigate the seasonal downturn in the North Sea Well Intervention market with a strong quarter in the Gulf of Mexico and continued operational improvements in Brazil, including the commencement of commercial operations of the Siem Helix 2 in December. Our Robotics results showed slight improvements over the third quarter results, primarily from trenching work. We look forward to the full year contribution in 2018 of the Siem Helix 1 and Siem Helix 2, both with long-term contracts.”

Segment Information, Operational and Financial Highlights ($ in thousands, unaudited) Three Months Ended 12/31/2017 12/31/2016 9/30/2017 Revenues: Well Intervention $ 107,122 $ 79,738 $ 111,522 Robotics 50,677 40,775 47,049 Production Facilities 16,387 17,791 16,380 Intercompany Eliminations (10,920 ) (10,273 ) (11,691 ) Total $ 163,266 $ 128,031 $ 163,260 Income (Loss) from Operations: Well Intervention $ 15,377 $ 7,723 $ 16,906 Robotics (4,976 ) (5,476 ) (9,365 ) Production Facilities 7,448 8,636 7,660 Goodwill Impairment - (45,107 ) - Corporate / Other (11,334 ) (10,600 ) (10,633 ) Intercompany Eliminations 243 170 199 Total $ 6,758 $ (44,654 ) $ 4,767

Business Segment Results

Well Intervention revenues decreased $4.4 million, or 4%, in the fourth quarter of 2017 from the third quarter of 2017 primarily due to lower utilization of the Q4000 and our vessels in the North Sea, offset in part by a full quarter of Q5000 operations for BP, commencement of the Siem Helix 2 and utilization of our 10K intervention riser system rental unit in December. Overall, Well Intervention vessel utilization decreased to 74% in the fourth quarter of 2017 from 88% in the third quarter of 2017.

In the North Sea, vessel utilization in the fourth quarter of 2017 decreased to 55% from 90% in the third quarter of 2017. The Well Enhancer utilization decreased to 51% in the fourth quarter of 2017 from 84% in the third quarter of 2017. The Seawell utilization decreased to 60% in the fourth quarter of 2017 from 97% in the third quarter of 2017 driven by typical seasonal reduction in activity. Both vessels were warm stacked at the end of the fourth quarter.

Vessel utilization in the Gulf of Mexico in the fourth quarter of 2017 increased to 83% from 80% in the third quarter of 2017. The Q4000 utilization decreased to 66% in the fourth quarter of 2017 from 86% in the third quarter of 2017. The decrease is attributable to idle time early in the fourth quarter. The Q5000 utilization increased to 100% in the fourth quarter of 2017 from 75% in the third quarter of 2017 due to a full quarter of operations for BP. The 10K intervention riser system rental unit was utilized 29% during the fourth quarter of 2017 after commencing a project early December compared to being idle in the third quarter of 2017.

The Siem Helix 1 was utilized 98% in the fourth quarter of 2017 compared to 96% in the third quarter of 2017. The Siem Helix 2 commenced operations mid-December and was utilized 53% during the period. The vessel experienced some start up downtime, but was on operational rates at the end of the quarter.

Robotics revenues increased 8% in the fourth quarter of 2017 from the third quarter of 2017. Chartered vessel utilization increased to 85%, including 99 spot vessel days, in the fourth quarter of 2017 from 80%, including 51 spot vessel days, in the third quarter of 2017. ROV asset utilization decreased to 41% in the fourth quarter of 2017 from 46% in the third quarter of 2017. Five ROVs were retired at the beginning of the fourth quarter of 2017.

Other Expenses

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $16.7 million, or 10.2% of revenue, in the fourth quarter of 2017 compared to $16.4 million, or 10.0% of revenue, in the third quarter of 2017. The increase was primarily attributable to costs associated with our incentive compensation plans.

The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 became effective on December 22, 2017 and significantly modified U.S. corporate income tax law. The new law reduces the U.S. corporate income tax rate to 21% and establishes a territorial tax system, which includes a one-time mandatory tax on previously deferred foreign earnings of certain non-U.S. subsidiaries. As a result of the tax law changes, Helix recognized an estimated $51.6 million net deferred tax benefit in the fourth quarter of 2017. This amount consists of a $59.7 million deferred tax benefit related to the remeasurement of Helix’s net deferred tax liabilities in the U.S. at the new lower corporate income tax rate and an $8.1 million deferred tax expense related to the mandatory tax on previously unremitted earnings of certain foreign subsidiaries. Helix is continuing to analyze the impact of the tax law changes, and the estimated amount may change.

Financial Condition and Liquidity

Cash and cash equivalents at December 31, 2017 were approximately $267 million. Consolidated long-term debt decreased to $496 million at December 31, 2017 from $504 million at September 30, 2017. Consolidated net debt at December 31, 2017 was $229 million. Net debt to book capitalization at December 31, 2017 was 13%. (Net debt and net debt to book capitalization are non-GAAP measures. See reconciliation below.)

We incurred capital expenditures (including capitalized interest) totaling $95 million in the fourth quarter of 2017 compared to $43 million in the third quarter of 2017 and $37 million in the fourth quarter of 2016. Our capital expenditures in the fourth quarter of 2017 included a $69 million installment payment to the shipyard for the Q7000. In addition, we incurred mobilization costs for the Siem Helix 2 of $15 million in the fourth quarter of 2017 and $14 million in the third quarter of 2017.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Management evaluates Company performance and financial condition using certain non-GAAP metrics, primarily EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, net debt and net debt to book capitalization. We define EBITDA as earnings before income taxes, net interest expense, gain or loss on early extinguishment of long-term debt, net other income or expense, and depreciation and amortization expense. Non-cash goodwill impairment charges and non-cash losses on equity investments are also added back if applicable. To arrive at our measure of Adjusted EBITDA, we exclude gain or loss on disposition of assets. In addition, we include realized losses from foreign currency exchange contracts not designated as hedging instruments, which are excluded from EBITDA as a component of net other income or expense. Net debt is calculated as total long-term debt less cash and cash equivalents. Net debt to book capitalization is calculated by dividing net debt by the sum of net debt and shareholders’ equity. We use EBITDA to monitor and facilitate internal evaluation of the performance of our business operations, to facilitate external comparison of our business results to those of others in our industry, to analyze and evaluate financial strategic planning decisions regarding future investments and acquisitions, to plan and evaluate operating budgets, and in certain cases, to report our results to the holders of our debt as required by our debt covenants. We believe that our measure of EBITDA provides useful information to the public regarding our ability to service debt and fund capital expenditures and may help our investors understand our operating performance and compare our results to other companies that have different financing, capital and tax structures. Other companies may calculate their measures of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA differently from the way we do, which may limit their usefulness as comparative measures. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, but instead are supplemental to, income from operations, net income or other income data prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative to, our reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Users of this financial information should consider the types of events and transactions that are excluded from these measures.

HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP, INC. Comparative Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations Three Months Ended Dec. 31, Twelve Months Ended Dec. 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2017 2016 2017 2016 (unaudited) (unaudited) Net revenues $ 163,266 $ 128,031 $ 581,383 $ 487,582 Cost of sales 139,783 110,427 519,217 441,066 Gross profit 23,483 17,604 62,166 46,516 Goodwill impairment - (45,107 ) - (45,107 ) Gain (loss) on disposition of assets, net - 1,290 (39 ) 1,290 Selling, general and administrative expenses (16,725 ) (18,441 ) (63,257 ) (65,934 ) Income (loss) from operations 6,758 (44,654 ) (1,130 ) (63,235 ) Equity in losses of investment (1,911 ) (1,800 ) (2,368 ) (2,166 ) Net interest expense (3,298 ) (6,232 ) (18,778 ) (31,239 ) Loss on early extinguishment of long-term debt - (4,086 ) (397 ) (3,540 ) Other income (expense), net (815 ) (508 ) (1,434 ) 3,510 Other income - oil and gas 539 255 3,735 2,755 Income (loss) before income taxes 1,273 (57,025 ) (20,372 ) (93,915 ) Income tax benefit (49,307 ) (2,612 ) (50,424 ) (12,470 ) Net income (loss) $ 50,580 $ (54,413 ) $ 30,052 $ (81,445 ) Earnings (loss) per share of common stock: Basic $ 0.34 $ (0.46 ) $ 0.20 $ (0.73 ) Diluted $ 0.34 $ (0.46 ) $ 0.20 $ (0.73 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 146,001 118,987 145,295 111,612 Diluted 146,081 118,987 145,300 111,612 Comparative Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets ASSETS LIABILITIES & SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (in thousands) Dec. 31, 2017 Dec. 31, 2016 (in thousands) Dec. 31, 2017 Dec. 31, 2016 (unaudited) (unaudited) Current Assets: Current Liabilities: Cash and cash equivalents (1) $ 266,592 $ 356,647 Accounts payable $ 81,299 $ 60,210 Accounts receivable, net 143,283 112,153 Accrued liabilities 71,680 58,614 Current deferred tax assets (2) - 16,594 Income tax payable 2,799 - Other current assets 41,768 37,388 Current maturities of long-term debt (1) 109,861 67,571 Total Current Assets 451,643 522,782 Total Current Liabilities 265,639 186,395 Long-term debt (1) 385,766 558,396 Deferred tax liabilities (2) 103,349 167,351 Property & equipment, net 1,805,989 1,651,610 Other non-current liabilities 40,690 52,985 Other assets, net 105,205 72,549 Shareholders' equity (1) 1,567,393 1,281,814 Total Assets $ 2,362,837 $ 2,246,941 Total Liabilities & Equity $ 2,362,837 $ 2,246,941

(1) Net debt to book capitalization - 13% at December 31, 2017. Calculated as net debt (total long-term debt less cash and cash equivalents - $229,035) divided by the sum of net debt and shareholders' equity ($1,796,428). (2) We elected to prospectively adopt the new FASB guidance with respect to balance sheet classification of deferred taxes in the first quarter of 2017. As a result, deferred tax liabilities as of December 31, 2017 were presented net of current deferred tax assets.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures Earnings Release: Reconciliation from Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA: Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended 12/31/2017 12/31/2016 9/30/2017 12/31/2017 12/31/2016 (in thousands) Net income (loss) $ 50,580 $ (54,413 ) $ 2,290 $ 30,052 $ (81,445 ) Adjustments: Income tax benefit (49,307 ) (2,612 ) (1,539 ) (50,424 ) (12,470 ) Net interest expense 3,298 6,232 3,615 18,778 31,239 Loss on early extinguishment of long-term debt - 4,086 - 397 3,540 Other (income) expense, net 815 508 551 1,434 (3,510 ) Depreciation and amortization 26,075 29,341 26,293 108,745 114,187 Goodwill impairment - 45,107 - - 45,107 Non-cash losses on equity investment 1,800 1,674 - 1,800 1,674 EBITDA 33,261 29,923 31,210 110,782 98,322 Adjustments: (Gain) loss on disposition of assets, net - (1,290 ) - 39 (1,290 ) Realized losses from foreign currency exchange contracts not designated as hedging instruments (846 ) (1,744 ) (758 ) (3,605 ) (7,488 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 32,415 $ 26,889 $ 30,452 $ 107,216 $ 89,544

We define EBITDA as earnings before income taxes, net interest expense, gain or loss on early extinguishment of long-term debt, net other income or expense, and depreciation and amortization expense. Non-cash goodwill impairment charge and non-cash losses on equity investment are also added back if applicable. To arrive at our measure of Adjusted EBITDA, we exclude gain or loss on disposition of assets. In addition, we include realized losses from foreign currency exchange contracts not designated as hedging instruments, which are excluded from EBITDA as a component of net other income or expense. We use EBITDA to monitor and facilitate internal evaluation of the performance of our business operations, to facilitate external comparison of our business results to those of others in our industry, to analyze and evaluate financial strategic planning decisions regarding future investments and acquisitions, to plan and evaluate operating budgets, and in certain cases, to report our results to the holders of our debt as required by our debt covenants. We believe that our measure of EBITDA provides useful information to the public regarding our ability to service debt and fund capital expenditures and may help our investors understand our operating performance and compare our results to other companies that have different financing, capital and tax structures. Other companies may calculate their measures of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA differently from the way we do, which may limit their usefulness as comparative measures. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, but instead are supplemental to, income from operations, net income or other income data prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative to, our reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Users of this financial information should consider the types of events and transactions that are excluded from these measures.

