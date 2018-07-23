Log in
HELLENIC EXCHANGES (EXAE)
Hellenic Exchanges : Transactions by Eurobank Equities (regulated information - Law 3556/2007) - 23 July 2018

07/23/2018 | 04:28pm CEST

Download the announcement in pdf format

Announcement

Transactions by Eurobank Equities (regulated information - Law 3556/2007)

23 July 2018 - Hellenic Exchanges - Athens Stock Exchange (ATHEX) announces, pursuant to Laws 3556/2007 and 3606/2007, that Eurobank Equities notified it that it carried ot the following transactions:

No Date of notification to ATHEX Transaction date Type Quantity Financial instrument Total value (euro)
1 18.07.2018 17.07.2018 Buy 1,000 EXAE common stock 4,595.00
2 18.07.2018 17.07.2018 Sell 10 EXAE future 4,615.00
3 20.07.2018 19.07.2018 Buy 1,392 EXAE common stock 6,375.24
4 20.07.2018 19.07.2018 Buy 7,208 EXAE common stock 32,904.52
5 20.07.2018 19.07.2018 Sell 4,964 EXAE common stock 22,660.66
6 20.07.2018 19.07.2018 Sell 11 EXAE future 5,055.00
7 23.07.2018 20.07.2018 Buy 929 EXAE common stock 4,262.84
8 23.07.2018 20.07.2018 Sell 8,769 EXAE common stock 39,460.50
9 23.07.2018 20.07.2018 Sell 2,244 EXAE common stock 10,244.11
10 23.07.2018 20.07.2018 Sell 5 EXAE future 2,265.00
Eurobank Equities carried out these transactions in its capacity as market maker in the derivates market in future contracts havign the company's share (stock symbol: EXAE) as underlying security.

The notification by Eurobank Equities to the company and in turn by the company to the capital market authorities, is disclosed because Mr. Konstantinos Vassiliou is a non-executive member of the Eurobank Equities Board of Directors, while at the same time he is a non-executive member of the Board of Directors of ATHEX (i.e. liable for reporting according to Law 3340.2005).

Disclaimer

Hellenic Exchanges Athens Stock Exchange SA published this content on 23 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2018 14:27:07 UTC
