Hellenic Exchanges : Transactions by Eurobank Equities (regulated information - Law 3556/2007) - 23 July 2018

Announcement

Transactions by Eurobank Equities (regulated information - Law 3556/2007)

23 July 2018 - Hellenic Exchanges - Athens Stock Exchange (ATHEX) announces, pursuant to Laws 3556/2007 and 3606/2007, that Eurobank Equities notified it that it carried ot the following transactions:

No Date of notification to ATHEX Transaction date Type Quantity Financial instrument Total value (euro) 1 18.07.2018 17.07.2018 Buy 1,000 EXAE common stock 4,595.00 2 18.07.2018 17.07.2018 Sell 10 EXAE future 4,615.00 3 20.07.2018 19.07.2018 Buy 1,392 EXAE common stock 6,375.24 4 20.07.2018 19.07.2018 Buy 7,208 EXAE common stock 32,904.52 5 20.07.2018 19.07.2018 Sell 4,964 EXAE common stock 22,660.66 6 20.07.2018 19.07.2018 Sell 11 EXAE future 5,055.00 7 23.07.2018 20.07.2018 Buy 929 EXAE common stock 4,262.84 8 23.07.2018 20.07.2018 Sell 8,769 EXAE common stock 39,460.50 9 23.07.2018 20.07.2018 Sell 2,244 EXAE common stock 10,244.11 10 23.07.2018 20.07.2018 Sell 5 EXAE future 2,265.00

Eurobank Equities carried out these transactions in its capacity as market maker in the derivates market in future contracts havign the company's share (stock symbol: EXAE) as underlying security.

The notification by Eurobank Equities to the company and in turn by the company to the capital market authorities, is disclosed because Mr. Konstantinos Vassiliou is a non-executive member of the Eurobank Equities Board of Directors, while at the same time he is a non-executive member of the Board of Directors of ATHEX (i.e. liable for reporting according to Law 3340.2005).